Faribault’s City Council spent Tuesday evening discussing a pair of proposals from local Developer Todd Nelson that have become highly controversial, leading to lengthy debates at multiple levels of city government.
Late last year, Nelson, who owns several rental properties throughout the area, applied for and received more than $200,000 in funding from the city’s Economic Development and Housing and Redevelopment authorities for a housing project in downtown Faribault. Nelson's other project is a multifamily housing complex located on 23rd Street NW. In 2014, Nelson received the city’s blessing to build 28 units on the 2.7-acre site.
After discussion at several recent meetings, a divided City Council approved Nelson’s request to substitute playground equipment for other amenities at the 23rd Street site.
Nelson initially promised to include playground equipment as part of his Planned Use Agreement. With no other playground in the area, the playground equipment was included in anticipation of young families moving into the area. Instead, the economics of the apartments made them more practical for seniors, and Nelson began marketing exclusively to them. Worried that a playground might increase vandalism, which he says is already an issue, Nelson asked the city for permission to scrap the playground.
Loath to scrap the agreement entirely, the Planning Commission instead asked Nelson to offer alternative amenities of comparable value. In response, Nelson produced a plan to put a shuffleboard court and horseshoe pit.
The plan was met with skepticism from the Planning Commission and the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department. In written feedback, Department Director Paul Peanasky said that neither activity has proven popular with Faribault seniors.
On Tuesday, Nelson returned with a plan to purchase four patio/table chair sets at a cost of about $800 each and two Weber gas grills for a cost of about $1,200 each, and to enlarge the patio to 30 by 25 feet.
That satisfied a majority of councilors members. Councilor Royal Ross said that given the circumstances, the accommodation was practical and reasonable.
“I’m in favor of putting an amenity that people want to use and will appreciate,” he said.
Councilors Tom Spooner and Elizabeth Cap, who opposed the decision to table the previous plan, were unmoved. Cap was particularly vocal, arguing that Nelson’s decision to rent apartments only to seniors constituted discrimination.
Apartment project tables
Councilors were less impressed to Nelson’s proposal to refurbish the old Masonic Lodge building on Central Avenue. Nelson purchased the hall last year from the Masons, which had occupied it since 1875.
Nelson has laid out a vision that would see the upper two floors of the building divided into eight apartments, with a ninth located in an adjacent building. Two shops on the building’s ground floor would continue to lease the space they currently occupy.
Nelson has said that the building needs major repairs. In order to return the building to a sound state and transform it along the lines of his vision, he says the upper two floors need to be gutted and rebuilt at a cost of about $1 million.
As a part of this process, 36 new windows would be installed, along with new fire alarm, sprinkler and security systems. All new electrical wiring, plumbing, mechanical systems, appliances, flooring, drywall, carpentry and painting would also be included.
In order to bring his vision to fruition, he’s relied heavily on funding from city government. In December, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority voted to give Nelson $270,000 in funding to help complete the project.
Of the total, $202,500 was extended in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan, the remainder a five-year term loan. Soon after, the city’s Economic Development Authority chipped in an additional $30,000 to help Nelson replace 18 second-floor windows and install 24 third-floor windows.
The HRA’s loan package was made under the condition that four of the apartments be affordable housing. With the city’s housing vacancy rate at less than 1%, addressing the shortage of affordable housing has become an important priority for civic and business leaders.
Nelson’s vision also required getting a variance authorized by the City Council. City ordinances don't allow a parcel the size of the old Masonic Lodge property to have no more than five apartments on site.
The city’s Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend the variance, and additionally recommended that the city consider revisiting its ordinances to allow similar developments in other locations.
Even though the Planning Commission and the city’s Development Review Committee ultimately backed the plan, the council raised concerns over trash management. Nelson said he would like to put a trash container along the adjacent alley.
That was rejected as a poor idea, leading Nelson to say he would look into providing an indoor trash room. However, the nine-unit layout would only leave limited room for that and other amenities, such as a laundry room.
Councilor Cap raised concerns about both issues as well as parking in the area, given the overall shortage of downtown parking. City Planner Dave Wanberg that while downtown parking remains a difficult issue, the city hasn’t imposed parking restrictions on downtown properties for several years.
Nonetheless, Cap ultimately joined a majority of the Council in moving to table the motion for further discussion at a work session. She said she hopes to see more detailed plans from Nelson and indicated a preference for limiting the development to just six units, leaving more room for amenities.