For the second year in the row, a hardworking, keen-eyed Faribault police officer has been recognized for leading Rice County in DWI enforcement.
Faribault Police Officer Michael Shuda was recognized for the accomplishment at a small gathering of Faribault officers Thanksgiving Eve. Shuda received the award from local TZD Coordinator Faribault Police Sgt. Mark Krenik.
Over the course of the department’s grant year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, Shuda arrested 35 intoxicated drivers. That impressive total is even more than the 21 he arrested last year over some 700 hours of work.
“He’s very assertive at seeking out impaired driving, which is such a big issue,” said Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson. “It’s something that he has a passion for, works hard at and represents us well.”
Police Chief Andy Bohlen was also highly complementary of the work Shuda has done on the roads. Still, Bohlen couldn’t help but to express disappointment that Shuda’s DWI-catching skills are still needed to such an extent.
“Michael’s done a phenomenal job for the TZD program, we really appreciate his efforts,” he said. “It’s kind of sad that there’s still so many DWIs, but we’ll continue to focus on (enforcement).”
Shuda certainly comes from a background steeped in law enforcement. His parents moved to Faribault more than 30 years ago so that his father Al could take a job with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer.
After 27 years of service, Shuda retired from the force but was succeeded by Michael’s older brother, Matt. Michael’s mother Kris is also part of the local law enforcement community, as a longtime records clerk with the Sheriff’s Office.
DWIs have long been a bane of law enforcement, and even amid the pandemic they have remained at significant levels. In Rice County, eight people have lost their lives on the road thus far this year and in two of those cases alcohol was suspected as a cause. Apprehending individuals suspected of intoxicated driving can be even more challenging to do safely in the COVID-19 era. Public health experts have noted that inebriation often leads people to drift away from following COVID safety guidelines.
To stay safe, Shuda said that a few modifications are sometimes needed. Having a suspect take a breath test can often be particularly risky, so Shuda said it’s commonplace to seek approval for a blood or urine test instead.
Even with the risks, Shuda said that his focus on getting intoxicated drivers off the road remains undimmed. That commitment, Bohlen and Peterson noted, is making Rice County Roads safer each and every day.
“It’s really a priority because I understand how important it is to get (intoxicated drivers) off the road,” Shuda said. “Any day I can get them off the road is a successful day.”