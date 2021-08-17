Six weeks ago, Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron was having serious discussions with other county leaders about demobilizing the emergency operations center put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things were looking positive and Caron said there appeared to be a light at the end of the 17-month long tunnel.
Two weeks ago, Caron said all those conversations stopped.
“We are still wondering what the end game will be,” Caron said during a Tuesday presentation to the Owatonna Business Women club. “People are starting to call this an ‘endemic’ now, and I think that might be the case. We might see a COVID-19 fusing with the annual influenza shots moving forward — it’s what I would like to see.”
Both Steele and Rice counties seem to have stalled at 64% of residents being fully vaccinated, and new cases are ramping up daily. As of Tuesday morning, Caron said there had been 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified since the day before. Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said they saw 40 new cases in the same timeframe.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in cases and some of that is probably attributed to more testing occurring right now,” Purfeerst said. “As colleges and school settings and sports teams are starting, almost all of them are doing more testing.”
The state has reported 8,522 cases of COVID among Rice County residents and 4,212 for Steele County. Of those, 113 living in Rice County have died due to COVID — nine were incarcerated — and 19 living in Steele County have died.
Though more testing could be resulting in the number of the increase in cases, both Purfeerst and Caron agree that the unvaccinated are most likely the true cause.
“I recently read something about how we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and I believe that’s correct,” said Caron, adding that 99% of all new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state are people who are unvaccinated. “I can recognize the different reasoning for why people don’t want to get vaccinated, but this is the biggest tool in our toolbox right now.”
Caron hates seeing vaccinations become political, reiterating that the vaccine is perhaps the only chance residents have of taking control of the virus and its mutations, like the delta and lambda variants.
“The only thing we really have right now is the vaccine and personal responsibility,” she said.
Though Purfeerst said Rice County has certainly stalled with the vaccination rate, she has been happy to see an increase during the weekly vaccine clinics provided in Faribault. Earlier this summer, Purfeerst said perhaps 20 people would come to the clinics. Last Thursday during the weekly clinic, she said there were about 80. Why the sudden interest in getting vaccinated? Purfeerst believes there are a couple of reasons.
“The delta variant that is circulating now is definitely more contagious than some of the other versions of the virus that were circulating previously, though I am not hearing that is a big motivating factor of bringing people in,” she said. “The state-sponsored incentive that started at the end of July I think has been a little bit of a motivator.”
Through Aug. 22, people who receive their COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $100 Visa gift card from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Purfeerst believes with school starting soon that more parents are motivated to bring their kids ages 12 and older to get vaccinated.
“I think also parents who are getting ready to send their kids off to college are also now coming in,” she added.
Caron said the public health community worries about the impact of about school starting on the number of cases, but Purfeerst said they also largely agree that school is where they want the students to be. Both directors said all those who are eligible to be vaccinated, now any age 12 and older, should be getting the vaccine in order to protect those who cannot.
“COVID-19 is actually a very weak virus, which not a lot of people know,” Caron said. “It is just really smart at replicating itself and being able to find a host. We know that you do not pass the virus around as easily when you are vaccinated.”
Said Purfeerst: “We know the vaccine works and works really well. The biggest takeaway is that the vaccine works really well in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
As public health departments continue to try to battle the virus in their communities, Caron said they are also battling the workforce shortage along with the rest of the nation.
“A lot of public health workers and nurses are exiting the field right now, saying they just can’t do it anymore,” said Caron. “It’s really creating a perfect storm.”