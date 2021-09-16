Two local men are accused of assaulting one the men's former roommates, leaving the victim with scrapes and bruises across his back. A third assailant has not been charged.
Ethan Tyler Jackson, 23, and Allen Isadore Mark, 27, both of Faribault, have been charged with felony first-degree burglary. Jackson, the former roommate, was charged with domestic assault, a misdemeanor. Mark faces fifth-degree assault charges, also a misdemeanor.
According to court records, the alleged victim told Faribault police that he asked Jackson to move out of his home about a month ago because he suspected Jackson was involved in illegal activity.
The victim alleged that he was in his room Monday when Jackson entered, accusing the man of stealing $8,000 from him. Jackson reportedly pulled the victim from his bed onto the floor, and along with Mark and another man police haven't identified, began punching the victim. The three then ran from the home, according to report.
An officer reported that the victim's neck was red and looked as if it were starting to bruise. His back was also red, starting to bruise and had multiple scrapes, according the police report.
When interviewed, Jackson alleged that he went into his former residence, but that the purported victim began yelling, pushing and hitting Jackson in the shoulder, though police reportedly found no signs that Jackson had been struck. Jackson reportedly told police that he fought back, using closed fists to hit the alleged victim in the face. He later said he hit the man all over, possibly more than five times.
Mark made a brief statement to investigators denying any involvement in the incident. An officer reported that Mark was wearing a red shirt and blue shorts that matched the description provided by both the victim and Jackson during their statements.
In other reports
• Anastacio Cruz-Salinas, 39, of Faribault, has been changed with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. One of the charges denotes that the there were multiple assaults over an extended period of time. The victim told police that Cruz-Salinas raped her on several occasions while she was a young child and estimated she was assaulted as many as 45 times over a six- to seven-year period.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set bail for Cruz-Salinas at $75,000 with no conditions. As of Thursday, Cruz-Salinas was still in the Rice County Jail.