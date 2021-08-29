The driver of a pickup truck believed to have struck a golf cart, killing its driver, is in jail pending charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
The driver, Megan R. Graham, 40, of Faribault, was reportedly driving the golf cart north on Glynview Trail in Walcott Township just south of the city shortly after midnight Sunday when the pickup rear ended the golf cart.
When Rice County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene they located a pickup in the ditch, along with a heavily damaged golf cart and an unresponsive female. Deputies performed life-saving measures, but Graham was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.
The truck driver was not at the scene, but was located later at his residence and taken into custody.
In a text message to the Daily News, Sgt. Mark Hlady with the Rice County Sheriff's Office said the golf cart was not legally on the road.
"No lights … no registration and no slow-moving vehicle sign," he said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by North Ambulance, Faribault Rescue and the Faribault Police Department. The Minnesota State Patrol is also assisting with crash investigation and mapping.
“Our condolences go out to everyone involved in this horrific crash. Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers," said Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.