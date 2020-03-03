If the Faribault School District implements a magnet school in the future and modifies one school calendar to the year-round model, it could mean big changes for district families and staff.
Before making official decisions, the School Board wants to find out if these changes would excite or distress those impacted, and whether or not the changes would be in the best interest of students.
At its Monday meeting, the School Board discussion revolved around possible implementation of a magnet school in the district and the potential shift from a traditional school calendar to an extended school year calendar at one building. Superintendent Todd Sesker said the district discussed the possibility of starting a magnet school about four years ago, but until Ryan Krominga joined the district as a director of teaching and learning, the idea was never explored.
It's expected that a magnet school — which have a specialized curriculum — would attract families outside the district and retain existing students, but Board member Jerry Robicheau pointed out that the educational advantage of a modified calendar and/or a magnet school ought to be examined above all else.
By implementing a modified calendar, called the 40/10 model, students would continue going to school for four quarters, but with two-week breaks in between. This would mean shorter summer breaks, but it could also prevent students from losing momentum in the “summer slump.” The board has considered implementing this calendar to appeal to parents who might prefer it to a traditional calendar.
Krominga surveyed 203 kindergarten through 12th-grade staff members on these two topics with input coming from teachers, paraprofessionals, specialists, secretaries and interventionists. He presented his findings at the School Board’s meeting.
About 41% of staff surveyed said they would not be interested in working in a school that runs on a modified calendar. Twenty-seven percent said yes, they would be interested, while 32% said they weren’t sure but would be open to learning more.
It’s not too late for the School Board to approve a modified calendar at one of the school buildings for 2020-21. Before the board comes to a final decision, however, Krominga agreed to share more research on the impact of an extended school year on student learning.
As far as the magnet school portion of the survey, Krominga’s data shows a a good number of staff members veered on the unsure side. Of the 100 teachers included in the survey, 36 of them (16 elementary, eight high school and six middle school) said they were uncertain or needed more information. Nineteen agreed they would be interested in teaching at a magnet school (five elementary teachers, seven high school teachers and seven middle school teachers).
Sesker said at least 12 teachers need to be in favor of teaching at a magnet school in order for plans to move forward. However, Board member Courtney Cavellier pointed out that a strong interest doesn’t mean teachers are ready to make the jump next school year.
“I think more than anything, looking at the data, there’s definitely some potential there,” said Krominga. “It’s just a matter of re-examining the timeline.”
One certainty Krominga found among staff members is the type of magnet school they would most likely support: a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) school. Instead of officially declaring the magnet school a STEAM school based on staff interest, Krominga will gather parent input on the preferred format as well.
For the next steps, Krominga will survey parents on these two issues separately. For those interested in teaching at a magnet school or wanting more information, he will run development groups.