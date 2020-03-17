Gov. Tim Walz announced one of the state’s most significant efforts yet to curb the spread of coronavirus Monday, ordering restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other “places of public amusement” to close by Tuesday afternoon.
In a press conference, the governor cast the decision as a difficult but necessary “new normal,” in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that Americans avoid restaurants and bars and limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Under the governor’s executive order, delivery and curbside takeout orders will still be allowed. Grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies are specifically exempted from the order.
Across the region, restaurants owners and employees were left reeling by the loss of much or all of their business for an indeterminate period of time, even before the governor’s order. Though the executive order is in effect until March 27, there appears to be a general expectation that it will only be extended until an unknown amount of time.
New business model
At his Monday press conference, Walz said that the pandemic is only beginning and he expects the closures to last longer than the current order states. For Montgomery Pizzeria 201 owner Troy Domine, the virus has forced him to change his entire business model.
What once was a bustling dining area was converted into a pizza delivery and curbside pickup business on Sunday, March 15. Domine made the change days before Walz enacted the new executive order barring restaurants from holding dine-in service.
“We felt this is a gathering spot,” said Domine on why he made the change. “We get a lot of traffic in and out every week, and we felt this is the role we could play in making a statement that this is important. We should all do what we can to slow this down.”
To make up for lost business, Pizzeria 201 has greatly expanded its hours and its delivery service beyond Montgomery to most all of Le Sueur County, north to Jordan and east to Kilkenny and Shieldsville.
The restaurant also implemented a pickup station outside the restaurant on certain hours each day. Additional weekly specials like home baked mac and cheese, BBQ ribs and enchiladas are being put on the menu to keep interest up.
“It’s not business as usual anymore,” said Domine. “We woke up in an entirely new market.”
The pizzeria is still keeping things together, albeit with a third of the regular staff. The skeleton crew is comprised of all of the restaurant’s full-time workers, some part-timers and family members of Domine’s. However, once the pandemic has reached its end, Domine plans to bring back the rest of his staff.
The shutdown has hit Owatonna particularly hard. Across the city, roughly 70 businesses are being directly impacted by the governor’s recent executive order, including Old Town Bagels, one of the most popular places to eat in the downtown district.
On a typical day, hungry patrons begin to fill the downtown storefront the moment it opens its doors at 6:30 a.m. By the time lunch arrives, the building is packed with customers, with a lingering crew up until its 4 p.m. close. Tuesday was much different. The absence of customers couldn’t be ignored as the owners Stacy and Mark Wilson began to prepare for what will now be their new normal.
“We kind of all saw it coming and we know it needs to be done,” Stacy Wilson said. “I do believe that we are positioned a little better with online ordering already being available, and I am sure we will see a drop in business, but it’s going to be a process as we learn how to mitigate this new normal we are in.”
The ripple effect of the executive order reaches far beyond the businesses themselves, putting almost an entire industry of workers out of a job and without a paycheck.
“I think we all our concerned about how the economy is going to react to this,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “People will be a little tighter to the vest with their money and that always impacts things. That’s a reality that we’re worried about.”
The Wilsons said that our of their 12 staff members, only three of them have a second job outside of the bagel shop. While the store is planning to stay open to accommodate pick-up and deliveries, hours of operation will be cut, as will labor.
“Our staff is a great concern, we don’t want to put them out of work,” Stacy Wilson explained. “But the restaurant industry is a cash-flow business, if there is no cash coming in that is going to trickle down.”
The Wilsons estimated that for now the staff will lost about 30% of their hours at work, and that they had offered everyone the option to be taken off the schedule for now if they did not feel comfortable coming in, knowing that filing for unemployment would then be an option. Unemployment, however, isn’t a perfect solution as it only covers about 50% of an employee’s wages.
“It is very overwhelming, a lot of people here this is their only job and their whole livelihood,” said Torey Statlander, owner of Torey’s Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna. “With no income and no paychecks, people are going to be scraping by to pay some bills and just to put food on the table.”
Statlander said that his staff is his number one priority, but during the mandated closures the restaurant will also be forced to significantly cut back on labor as they provide takeout orders for the next two weeks. For some other businesses, specifically bars that do not serve food, the only option is to lock up completely until the restriction is lifted.
“This is going to affect every business as people are afraid to go out of their homes,” Statlander added. “We need to support any local business that we can, we’re all just trying to make a living.”
Northfield restaurant owners also said that they, too, have seen a drastic decrease in customers in recent days and that the governor’s order has only confirmed their worst fears about how the pandemic might play out for them.
“It’s very scary,” said the Hideaway Coffee House and Winebar owner Joan Spaulding. “This is how employees are supporting their families.”
Spaulding hopes customers will place orders online and over the phone in light of the virus, but thus far delivery hasn’t made up for the cafe’s dine-in losses. James Gang Coffeehouse and Eatery has mostly made up for their losses with online ordering and its drive-thru service, said owner Tanya Mollenhauer.
Northfield’s plethora of bars — Froggy Bottoms, the Contented Cow, Reunion and others will also close. Smoqehouse saw around half of its business vanish over the past few days, said manager Nicholas Bauernfeind. Business has slowed for Hogan Brothers’ Acoustic Cafe as well, said owner Greg Heymans.
Smart move or prelude to an economic nightmare?
Walz’s decision drew criticism from some state legislators, who argued that its impact on local small businesses would be excessive. Others expressed concern as to whether the governor should be allowed to make such a massive decision unilaterally.
“I sincerely, sincerely hope the governor will reconsider his decision to close down most private businesses – including, but definitely not limited to, bars and restaurants,” said Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, in a prepared statement. “These small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy. Many of them have high overhead and low margins. Ordering them to close, even for two weeks, will have a disastrous effect not just on our economy, but on thousands of hourly wage earners and small business owners.”
Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, also expressed concern over the governor’s decision. Munson said that given the uncertainty over just how long coronavirus might be here to stay, the governor’s decision could have significant economic effects.
“I think that it was overreach by the governor to implement such broad restrictions on private businesses,” he added. “I know that a lot of businesses were already taking precautions.”
Other legislators were more measured in their reactions. Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said that he’s heard from business owners who are concerned about their livelihoods and understands those concerns, but believes that significant action is needed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“The governor’s decisions seem to be based on decisions in other places that seem to have helped,” he said. “This is spreading very fast and we’re assuming it will spread much wider than it already has.”
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, said he agreed that the temporary closure of businesses is difficult but necessary, and was glad to see the governor accompany the order with additional protections for potentially displaced workers.
To help workers who may be displaced by the new policy, governor also signed a separate order making it easier to get unemployment insurance. Workers were asked to apply online for benefits, given the expectation that the state’s phone lines will be overwhelmed.
“It’s a very difficult decision, and the governor was clear about that, but we must do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “People are still congregating and putting themselves into situations where the virus can spread, and we have to do everything we can to save lives.”
Several other states have already implemented similar measures, including California, New York, Illinois and Ohio. With concerns that large crowds might congregate on Tuesday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, public health authorities urged immediate action.
‘This is what we need to do’
It is unclear how COVID-19 will impact establishments that don’t rely on dine-in service. With the exception of their sanitation products flying off the shelves, nothing has changed for Ziggy’s in Northfield, said cashier Theresa Kopp.
While the Brick Oven Bakery’s cafe in the college city has been “very quiet,” bakery sales have boomed. But owner Dean Christensen is worried that could soon end, as it’s possible customers have been stockpiling bread to freeze before they retire to their homes to wait out the virus.
In Waseca, Oscar’s All-American Food and Drinks owner Oscar Marquez worried that several bars and restaurants might not reopen if the closure extends beyond the March 27 deadline. Marquez and his wife, Maria, own five restaurants and employ around 60.
They said they’ll continue to operate Oscar’s and use a pickup window to serve food In the meantime, they’re still deciding on what to do with inventory that has an expiration date and what to tell staff.
“I told my wife when we see a tornado coming, we know to go the opposite direction,” Oscar said. “We don’t know where we need to go.”
Todd Schmidt, owner of the Boxcar Bar and Lindner Liquor in Waseca said his phone is ringing off the hook with panicked customers and staff. Schmidt said that he still needs time to process what the closures will mean for him and his employees.
“If this is what we need to do, then this is what we need to do,” Schmidt said. “It hasn’t hit yet. Reality will hit when I lock up the doors.”