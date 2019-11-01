A local support group for people who have lost loved ones to suicide holds a fundraising event at Faribo West Mall later this month, capping off a month-long project to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.
Local vendors will line the mall’s interior from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 with a portion of the registration fee going to support Faribault’s Loved Ones Surviving Suicide group, known as L.O.S.S. Representatives from L.O.S.S. will be oat the mall Nov. 16 to talk with event attendees.
On Nov. 15, representatives of three local wineries (Keepsake Cidery, Aspelund Winery and Vintage Escapes Winery) will host a special happy hour. The following day the attractions are more kid-friendly, with a showing of the hit movie Frozen at 11 a.m., Chase from Paw Patrol from noon to 1 and animals from Owatonna’s Rad Zoo stopping by at 1 p.m.
This is the first time L.O.S.S. has been a part of an event like this at the mall. The group’s Barb Johnson said that the volunteer run organization has often struggled to find the funds for guest speakers as well as books and other resources for members who need help.
In addition to providing needed funds, Johnson said she hopes that the event will help to raise awareness of the Faribault-based support group. She said that too often, people who have lost loved ones to suicide feel incredibly alone, and need to know other people are there to support them.
“The more outreach and publicity we can do to make people aware of the resources that are available for them, the better,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States in 2017. Suicide claimed about 47,000 lives that year. Suicide was the second leading cause of death among those 10 and 34, and the fourth leading cause of death among 35 to 54 year olds.
The loss
L.O.S.S. was founded in Jackie Clark and Laura Sterling after their lives were impacted by suicide. Grief stricken, the two searched for a support group and found that the nearest ones were located in Mankato or Rochester. The duo organized the first L.O.S.S. meeting in June 2005, placing posters around town with their phone numbers and other contact information. Not everyone who reached out to them showed up at the meeting, but around 25 people attended the first session.
Fourteen years later, the group still meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at District One Hospital. Sterling said that the need for group members to talk with people who truly understand what they’ve been through is what makes the group so important.
“When you’ve been through an experience like that, your emotions flip from minute to minute,” Sterling said. “We provide that safe place where people can say what they feel.”
In addition to supporting each other, L.O.S.S. works to provide resources for people who have lost loved ones to suicide and has worked on suicide awareness projects with organizations like 23 to 0, a Minnesota based charity focused on reducing the rate of suicide, especially among our nation’s military veterans.
While the CDC reports the rate of suicide across the country rose by roughly a third from 1999 to 2017, the rates is even higher for veterans and active duty members of the military. In 2017 alone, more than 6,100 veterans took their lives and as of 2018 active duty suicides are at their highest rate ever.
Over the last two weeks, the Faribo West Mall has invited community members to write letters about how the issue of suicide has affected them. A few of these letters have been posted in the mall, along with posters promoting suicide awareness.
Johnson said she hopes that the posters and letters send a clear message to people who are struggling through dark times that the Faribault community cares about them, values them and stands with them.
“If what we have up in the mall now helps one person who might be contemplating ending their life, that would be all the better,” she said.