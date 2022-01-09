Music is often felt deep in the soul, and one musician with local ties is excited to bring that exact passion to a nearby stage.
Musician David Keiski, known professionally as David K, is excited to bring his Roy Orbison show to the Paradise Center for the Arts on Jan. 15.
Keiski has ties to Owatonna because his family relocated to town from Eden Prairie after his father, Reverend Alden Keiski, joined the Owatonna United Methodist Church in 1979.
“I often sang in church,” Keiski said. “ My dad had a pension for connecting pop music, famous quotes and metaphors, and mixing them with scripture to bring everyone together with the final message in his sermons.”
He recalled his father’s passion for touching people’s hearts with music and scripture, saying when he was 11 years old he recalled hearing his father practice with music playing in the background and felt something special.
“Whatever that made me feel is what I want to inspire in other people,” Keiski said. “I always wanted to touch people with my music.”
Keiski has been performing professionally for decades, but ended up performing as Roy Orbison completely by chance.
“I knew many of Roy’s big hits, and I’ve always found joy in playing shows,” Keiski said. “A few months before COVID-19 hit is when I started the Roy show and we were selling out shows. I realized quickly how meaningful Roy’s music still is for many people who attend.”
Keiski went on to share memories of concert goers finding him following the set and asking him to sign their tickets or photos as Roy and sharing their memories of seeing him in concert in the past. Many have commented on his uncanny ability to become Roy, not only in song, but through his stage presence as well.
“It was difficult for me at first to become Roy,” Keiski said. “I’m used to rocking out on stage and moving around, but Roy had a very specific stage presence. He didn’t move around a lot, so that’s been one of the hardest things for me to do.”
Keiski said he is excited to return to southern Minnesota and hopes that for this show he is able to reconnect with old friends from the church when his father was the Reverend and he made many performances.
Roy Orbison was an American musician best known for his complex song structures and three-octave vocal range. Some of his most popular songs include “Oh, Pretty Woman”, “Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)”, and “Crying”.
Keiski is skilled in playing piano, guitar and bass, as well as writing his own music and singing with “The David K Band.” Some of his influences include The Beatles, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash and Van Morrison. He has played in several bands and shows across the country and all over his home state of Minnesota.
The Roy Orbison Tribute show will be at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, Saturday, Jan. 15. A matinee showing will begin at 2 p.m. and a later show will follow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online and are $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students.