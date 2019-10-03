October is known as a great time for all to go out and enjoy the cool weather before Minnesota jumps into (very cold) winter temperatures, so grab your costume and get your belly ready for a fall favorite: chili.
The annual Faribault Main Street Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off, hosted by the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown.
There are a variety of events to attend for all ages. The children’s parade kicks off the event at noon as kids — and sometimes big kids — set off to walk down Central Avenue. Lineup begins at 11:45 a.m. at Buckham Memorial Library. Afterward, there will be events for youth including pumpkin bowling, pumpkin painting and pumpkin tic-tac-toe.
For the fourth year, the Paradise Center for the Arts will collaborate with the Chamber, hosting the popular (but youth appropriate) Haunted Basement Tours. The tours are free and open to the public from 1-3 p.m. A $5 free-will donation is requested. The tours will not only include a haunted house, but also a behind-the-scenes look at the center's make-up station, along with the prop and costume areas. All ages are welcome, whether you are in Halloween costume or not.
"Tour the Haunted Basement but BEWARE! You’ll meet goblins and ghouls who love a good scare."
Kelly Nygaard, Main Street Coordinator and Chamber marketing manager, invites "everyone to come on out to the beautiful downtown of Faribault, to enjoy what has become a local tradition of enjoying each other's camraderies and enjoying a fall afternoon."
One other main component of this event is the Chili Cook-Off.
The cook-off is free for contestants, who will also receive free beans donated by Faribault Foods. Those can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 16 contestants vying for the first-place award of $500, a $400 increase from last year, thanks to donations from premier sponsor T-Mobile, State Bank of Faribault, Community School and Crossroads Professional Building.
There are also trophies and cash prizes for second and third place, as well as a $50 award for the best decorated booth. Tasting spoons and official ballots will be provided to participants. Samplers will be identified by a bracelet or stamped hand for those paying a $5 fee.