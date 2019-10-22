A well-known Lonsdale beekeeper was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
According to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Kathy Kahler was riding her motorcycle along Hwy. 35 near Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin around 5 p.m. Sunday. Traveling at a high rate of speed, she attempted to pass a fellow motorcyclist in a no-passing zone.
Kahler's lost control of her motorcycle, and it slammed into a guardrail. She was ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release.
The crash is still under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Two other motorists were later involved as they attempted to steer clear of Kahler's motorcycle.
Ian Gardiner, 23, of Rosemount, was unable to avoid colliding with Kahler's motorcycle and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
Regina Turning, 20, of Oakdale, Minnesota also collided with Kahler's motorcycle while operating her motor vehicle. She was not injured by the collision.
Kahler was well known in Lonsdale as the only woman within the city limits to keep honeybees. She started keeping bees two years ago as a way to increase pollination of her trees, plants and flowers on her property.