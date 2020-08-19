Faribault’s City Council reviewed an expensive plan to assist area nonprofits, businesses and low income families hurt by the pandemic Tuesday as the city rushes to allocate funds ahead of a fast approaching deadline.
After garnering generally positive reviews, a slightly modified version of the plan is expected to pass at next week’s City Council meeting. The $750,000 plan comes on top of the $500,000 CARES Act funds the city already allocated in for local businesses earlier this summer.
Faribault received just under $1.8 million in CARES Act funding under the state’s funding formula, so the city would have just $550,000 left to spend if the latest allocation is approved. The city would likely end up having to forfeit the money if it isn’t spent by Nov. 15.
While the city isn’t allowed to use CARES Act Funds to make up for loss of revenue, it can spend the allocations on unbudgeted expenses. In the past, City Administrator Tim Murray in the past has urged the council to be mindful of how much it allocates to outside organizations. Still, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen’s memo noted that the council and staff agree a large portion of the funds should be allocated to helping businesses, community organizations and low-income residents vulnerable to eviction or foreclosure.
The first round of small business relief was a success, though not quite to the extent the city had hoped. $420,000 was distributed in grants to local businesses and the program was later reopened to allow businesses to apply for the remaining $80,000 in allocated funding.
The second allocation would be much more diverse in terms of how it is distributed. A majority, $450,000, of the total would go to area nonprofits, $200,000 would be allocated for housing assistance and $150,000 for sole proprietors and in-home businesses.
If approved at next week’s Council meeting, the Community and Economic Development Department could begin accepting applications as soon as Aug. 27. The application period would run for two weeks, closing on Sept. 11.
Nonprofit assistance would be allocated via a formula based on four variables. Most heavily weighed would be the loss of gross revenue, followed by the total number of employees and number of residents directly served, with “Organizational COVID response” also factoring in.
In total, a nonprofit organization will be eligible for up to $20,000 in assistance. Councilors asked Kuennen to tweak that formula further to put an even heavier emphasis on gross revenue, instead of the total number of employees.
Councilors Jonathan Wood suggested that the latter variable should take into account “members” or “volunteers” for some nonprofits, arguing that depending on their structure, some nonprofits may have a misleadingly low number of “employees.”
Other councilors had other ideas. Elizabeth Cap suggested that the city could simply distribute some of the funding back to residents, though even if the city’s entire $1.8 million allocation were plowed into checks, it would provide less than $100 per person.
Cap also suggested that the city only provide funding for 501c3 nonprofit organizations, the kind which people can make a tax-deductible contribution to. Mayor Kevin Voracek pushed back on that, saying that other community nonprofits are structured differently but also do good work.
“I think as a community we need to look at helping all nonprofits,’ He said. “We should not limit ourselves.”
Not eligible for assistance are religious groups, lobbying groups or political organizations, and groups that restrict activity on the basis of ethnicity, gender, orientation or ability. Councilor Tom Spooner suggested that the city should look at allowing some religious organizations to benefit.
“There’s a lot of religious groups that do great things for our community,” Spooner said. “Their ability is raise donations has been limited.”
City Administrator Tim Murray didn’t push back entirely on Spooner’s idea, saying that if a religious group could show it would use funds for a wholly secular purpose, such as a food bank open to all, supporting it could be permissible. However, he warned that the city needed to be careful.
“We really want to stay away from separation of church and state issues,” he said.
While the $150,000 in additional business funding was largely uncontroversial, Councilor Royal Ross urged city staff to look at offering additional assistance to businesses that received funding during the first round.
Even though demand for assistance fell somewhat below expectations, something Murray attributed largely to confusion among potential recipients, Ross said that he believes many of the hardest hit businesses are still badly in need of help.
Specifically, Ross pointed to businesses in the service and tourism industries that have been hammered by shutdowns and still have not seen business recover. Given that, he said boosting funding to the same businesses could be more effective than providing it to different ones.
“They would have to show a high level of need,’ he said. “But there’s definitely businesses in round one that still need help.”