Rice County’s Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases ballooned to 262 across the state and to more than 50,000 nationally.
The county joins the state as well as the cities of Faribault and Northfield in making such a declaration. Rice County Public Health reported its first lab confirmed case of coronavirus on March 19 and a second on Monday. But confirmed cases likely represent just the tip of the iceberg. At a Monday press conference, Kris Ehresmann of the Minnesota Department of Health said given the lack of testing, it’s likely that there are 10 or even 100 undetected cases of coronavirus for every lab confirmed case.
County Administrator Sara Folsted said that at this point, the county’s declaration is largely symbolic. The county is already covered by the state declaration, and its agencies are taking direction from corresponding agencies at the state level.
The county has shifted in recent days to helping as much of its workforce transition to working from home as is possible. Previously, its approach was centered around social distancing and regular cleaning. While visitor traffic is heavily restricted, many county employees still come to their office every day. Folsted said that’s because their computers may be equipped with special files or software that they are unable to feasibly transfer to a home computer.
The County Board followed the lead of its telecommuting staff, holding its first virtual meeting in recent memory, allowed in the case of a health pandemic or declared emergency, such as the Peacetime State of Emergency declaration issued by Gov. Tim Walz March 13.
Both Northfield and Faribault have approved heavy restrictions on visitor traffic at their respective city halls. In Faribault, all visitor traffic is strictly restricted to the lower level, meetings are held via teleconferencing and much of the city’s staff is working from home.
On March 20, Northfield’s City Council decided to close City Hall and the Northfield Library until April 3. While limited use of City Hall and the library was approved, most city staff are now working remotely and meetings are held online.
After announcing that the Faribault Community Center would remain open at an emergency meeting on March 15, Faribault Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky closed it on March 17, in accordance with the governor’s order.
As promised March 15, Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority announced that it is trimming back on some of its responsibilities. Annual recertifications will not be conducted in person and maintenance will be deferred aside from emergencies.
The Community Development Department at City Hall has closed, leaving residents unable to pay their rent in cash. Other in-person city services are still available at City Hall, but City Administrator Tim Murray urged residents to only utilize that option as a last resort.
“If you can't get your business done any other way and you need to drop off (forms or payment) at City Hall, we can still accommodate that,” Murray said. “But it is very limited.”
Even so, the situation could change quickly, especially if Walz follows the lead of other states in issuing a “stay at home” order. Murray said that if the governor were to do so, the city would likely consider closing City Hall completely.