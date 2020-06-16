The exterior of Faribault’s historic Woolen Mill building is about to get a bit livelier, with a classic, old-fashioned business sign to be painted on the factory’s north side.
Already backed by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, the plan secured approval from the Planning Commission at its biweekly meeting. The largely noncontroversial plan now heads to the City Council for final approval.
With a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, the mill has long been one of the city’s most historic and iconic structures. As one of just the last vertically integrated woolen mills in America, it’s a relic of a bygone era. For decades, the building had painted signs on its north side, which sits adjacent to the Cannon River Reservoir and across from North Alexander Park. Yet without repainting, those signs have long since faded from public view.
Faribault Woolen Mill co-owner and CEO Paul Mooty said that a new exterior sign has been in his sights since his ownership group took over the company in 2011, but the company hadn’t gotten around to it until now.
Pictures shown to the Planning Commission highlighted a large, retro sign from the 1970s, with flashy red, white and black colors. The design approved by the Planning Commission is smaller and more low-key, in keeping with the Woolen Mill's current logo.
To complete the mural, the Woolen Mill is turning to Forrest Wozniak, sign painter and artisan with nearly 25 years of experience. Wozniak is a well-known artist throughout the Twin Cities, having completed works for dozens of businesses. The Minneapolis native said that for many viewers, his most familiar work may be his rendering of F. Scott Fitzgerald on the exterior of the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. Wozniak said it was painted in honor of the novelist’s 100th birthday.
Wozniak and Mooty were introduced through a mutual friend, Peter Remes. Over the last decade, the Minneapolis artist, architect and developer has specialized in turning historic, but crumbling sites into inviting spaces, with creative and whimsical design.
Interestingly, Wozniak said he’s long had his eye on the Woolen Mill. Years back, he emailed Woolen Mill staff after noticing the faded signage on the north end of the building. Wozniak suggested that new signage might be appropriate, but he never heard back.
Once the council signs off on the project, Wozniak can pull out his brushes. He hopes to be able to start painting by July. Though hardly as detailed as a Fitzgerald mural, he said it’s a surprisingly large and intricate project that could take several weeks to complete.
With interest in the history and character of the building on the rise, Mooty said that the new mural will make an appropriate and pleasant modification. It will be lit at nighttime by LED lights — but ones designed to look old-fashioned.
“We think this will be a great, historic add to the building,” he said. “We look forward to getting it up soon.”
Sam Temple, who sits on both the Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission, echoed the sentiments of both in voicing strong support for the plans. He said he’s excited to see the Mill continuing to take its iconic role in Faribault history seriously.
“This is a unique building, with a unique story,” he said. “If this is how they want to tell their story, we are strongly in favor of it.”