Year of discussion about the fate of Johnston Hall came to a sad conclusion Tuesday as the Faribault City Council in a 5-2 vote paved the way for demolition of the historic property built as part of the Seabury Divinity School.
"I think we need to let it go, as much as I don't want to," said Councilor Janna Viscomi. "But (keeping) it doesn't make sense."
A structural engineering firm deemed the limestone building's tower deficient and said it was in imminent danger of collapse. That finding and support from the city's building official led Allina Health, the building's owner, to apply for a demolition permit.
Because the 1888 building sits on the National Register of Historic Properties, the city's Heritage Preservation Commission was asked last week to endorse the finding, which would have allowed a permit to be issued. But the Commission refused to have any part in the demolition and voted no to a certificate of appropriateness needed to move the process along.
Allina, which gained the building when it bought District One Hospital in 2015, appealed the decision to the council.
To a person, council members lamented Allina's request and the reasons for Johnston Hall's impending demise.
Cracks have been noticeable in the tower for decades, but they've expanded since a 2010 report done for then owner, District One Hospital. That report laid out recommended repairs and future maintenance, but it appears the work was never done. Over the years, what would have cost about $1.06 million to fix is now estimated to be more than $4 million.
In addition, the wrong type of mortar was used during repairs in the 1980s. The mortar, Building Official John Rued explained, trapped moisture, which caused even more damage with the freeze/thaw cycle.
Allina, which isn't using the building, needs to funnel its resources toward its primary mission: health care, said its South Market president, Michael Johnston.
Johnston, who took the president's job this spring, says one of his first decisions was to commission the study to see just where the hall stood structurally despite city efforts to market the building for redevelopment. A December 2018 agreement between Allina and the city netted a developer interested in converting Johnston Hall into a chemical health treatment facility, but an agreement between the developer and treatment providers fell apart, leaving the city to regroup during COVID-19.
Mayor Kevin Voracek held out hope that Allina would raze just the tower and leave the remainder of the building, but his vote — and Councilor Sara Caron's — wasn't enough to prevent the impending demolition.
Caron, who grew up in the building's shadow and whose mother attended nursing school at Johnston Hall, expressed sadness and anger over the building's current state.
"I'm sad that we're even having this conversation," she said. "I'm mad that building owners are allowed to let their buildings fall apart … I think it's important to save it."
Mayor Kevin Voracek, who called it "something special" also voted not to approve Allina's request, and talked about its value to the community.
"We never own a historic building," he said. "We are just the caretaker for the next generation."