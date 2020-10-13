Faribault Public Schools’ homecoming week is scheduled for Oct. 18 through 24.
Events this year kick off with Powderpuff volleyball for junior and senior boys at 5 p.m. Sunday at Alexander Park and Powderpuff football 7 p.m. Sunday at the soccer complex.
During the week, events include:
Monday: Groutfit Day (gray outfit) with livestream coronation at 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Beach Day
Wednesday: 2 p.m. Homecoming parade, Battle of the Classes kickball tournament 7 p.m. at Alexander Park, and “wear your class color” day
Thursday: USA Day (red, white and blue) and volleyball live stream vs. Mankato East at 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Falcon Friday, 2:30 p.m. virtual pepfest and football vs. Mankato East, 7 p.m.
The parade will begin at the corner of Third Street SW and Ninth Avenue SW and will head south. The parade will turn west onto Ninth Street SW, right in front of Jefferson Elementary School. Finally, the route will head north on Prairie Avenue SW back to the South Central College parking lot.
Parade viewing should take place along the parade route on the side of the street with sidewalks only. There are sidewalks on the west side of Ninth Avenue SW, on the south side of Ninth Street SW, and on the east side of Prairie Avenue SW. Parade spectators should remain between the sidewalk and the curb of the street and not enter the street for any reason. No seating should be placed on any portion of the road. All children watching the parade must be supervised at all times.
This year, all parade participants will remain masked and socially distanced at all times. No candy or other items will be thrown or passed out and parade participants will not have any physical contact with parade viewers.