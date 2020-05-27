Mental wellness, equity, alternative learning options and community engagement are some of the major topics the Faribault School Board wants the district's long-term plan to address, particularly after getting input from district staff and the community.
Using feedback from surveys and online meetings for guidance, the board met with its consulting firm, Big River Group, Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the strategic planning process. Bruce Miles of Big River Group already hosted online discussions with community members as well as district employees. After collecting data from these sessions, as well as data from surveys of community members, district employees and students, he presented the board with an analysis of the results.
According to Miles, surveyors have offered helpful feedback without placing blame on anyone for the identified shortcomings.
“Your people didn’t say things were broken,” said Miles. “They said they wanted to see things fixed and made better.”
During the two-hour planning session Tuesday, Miles divided board officials and administration members into small groups to discuss long-term goals of the district (what the district will develop, deliver and become known for in five years) as well as more immediate approaches to meeting high-priority goals.
After voting on its top priorities and goals, the board discussed possible benchmarks as well as the outcomes they want to see. These benchmarks focused on mental health, equity, online learning options and increased community involvement.
Board member Yvette Marthaler said she and Board Chair Chad Wolff are part of a monthly consortium on mental health along with 25 others, but she’d also like the district to create from scratch a committee that involves steps and training options. Staff training in particular could ensure “everyone is in the business of creating mental wellness in schools,” she said.
“If we can get these students help earlier at a young age, they’re able to be … intervened earlier on,” Wolff added.
Board member Carolyn Treadway said increasing students’ connections with more than one adult at their school could also help the cause and “speak to students who are at all spectrums of mental wellness.”
Other topics the School Board discussed included equity and online learning options. Having equal access to the internet for all students was part of the discussion on achieving more learning options, but it also sparked a discussion on equity.
“I think distance learning has taught us a lot around equity in technology,” said Treadway. “How do we determine there is equitable access for students in their homes?”
Superintendent Todd Sesker said Sam Ouk, the district’s equity coordinator, is already looking at plans involving equity in technology.
As another equity piece, Wolff mentioned the importance of hiring staff from diverse cultures to represent the entire student body.
Based on the compiled feedback, the board also concluded that parents and community members want to increased opportunities for involvement with their children’s schools.
Marthaler referenced the success of the task force that promoted the seven-period day at Faribault High School, which voters approved in November 2019. She said having more opportunities for community members to advocate for their schools could increase that needed engagement.
Board member Courtney Cavellier also pointed out that the development of a magnet program at one of the local elementary schools could serve as a community engagement opportunity. In recent months, the district has discussed the possibility of developing a magnet school at one of the elementary schools. In deciding on a program to emphasize at the planned magnet school, the board wants to hear input from the community as well as teachers.
As the next step in the process, the board will finalize a draft of the school district’s vision, mission and priorities during the June 8 meeting. A final document will be ready for approval, tentatively, in July.
With one of the goals to engage community members and employees on a deeper level, Board member Jerry Robicheau asked Miles if the document could be revealed for public input before it’s finalized.
Miles invited Robicheau to consider the strategic planning process as something the community would help implement after the board decides on the benchmarks. Those with concerns can always call Board members to give further input.
Robicheau agreed with Miles but also wanted to be transparent about the Board’s intentions.
“What we are looking at is how do we authentically engage the community in this process,” said Robicheau. It’s not just the Board’s plan … and I think we really have to be honest that we’re going to ask [the community and staff] for suggestions.”