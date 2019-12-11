It's no surprise the 2020 Faribault Public Schools property tax levy is higher than last year's after voters in November approved an increase in the district's operating levy.
Following a public hearing hearing Monday, the Faribault School Board approved the final 2020 property tax levy for the district: $8.6 million. Board members approved the amount 6-0. Board member Jason Engbrecht served as chair for the meeting following last month's resignation of then-chair, John Currie.
The final levy is an increase of 4% from last year’s $8.3 million. The increase was greater from 2018 to 2019. That was 6.6%.
Andrew Adams, director of finance and operations for Faribault Public Schools, dove into the levy details using a PowerPoint presentation. He said the funding approval for a seven-period day at Faribault High School is the most obvious reason for the levy increase. The voter-approved operating levy allots a $221 per pupil increase for the district, resulting in a total increase of approximately $842,000.
Local property levies make up about 12% of the district's 2019-20 general fund revenue budget, according to Adams. Federal sources contribute about 6%, other local revenues 2%, and the biggest piece of the pie, at 80%, comes from state sources.
The Faribault school district will receive about $6,438 in state funding per pupil, but if state had kept pace with inflation, the district would instead receive about $7,075. Adams said state hasn’t been on track with inflation since 2003, so the district is underfunded almost $639 per pupil annually.
Nearly 80% of the district’s expenditures go to wages and benefits, but Adams pointed out that the Faribault district is unique in that it contracts its food services through Sodexo and its transportation service through Faribault Transportation. This means these two services fit in the category of expenditures where other districts might allocate wages and benefits funding to food and transportation.
The district also had a negative adjustment of around $8,000 in long-term facilities maintenance, a component of the general fund, as a result of a discontinued HVAC project. This results in a negative adjustment to taxpayers, said Adams.
The community education fund is one that continues to grow with additional grants each year, said Adams, and he also noted a point of pride in terms of the district’s debt service fund.
At the end of the year, the district ended up with $14.3 million in outstanding debt related to bonds and a total of $17 million when factoring in other debt. But looking across the state at other schools in the Big 9 Conference with Faribault, Adams said the next closest school has $36 million in outstanding bonds.
“Something to take pride in here in Faribault [is] we have been really good stewards of our money and done the best with what we have to innovate and to do the best we can for our students here at Faribault Public Schools,” said Adams.
In terms of the school budget’s impact on individual taxpayers, Adams said the average Faribault home valued at $175,000 should see a decrease in $1 in their 2020 school taxes.