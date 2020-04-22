Beginning on Thursday, free food boxes will be available each Thursday and Friday to all Faribault residents. There are no age restrictions on these food boxes which contain non-perishable items and are intended to feed a family of four for a week.
This program will be run in partnership with Faribault Public Schools’ student food service program.
On Thursdays, a Hiawathaland bus will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m. to noon at Cannon River Mobile Home Park, McKinley Early Childhood Center and Sunrise Mobile Home Park. Deliveries will be dropped off at Chester Court Circle near Roberds Lake between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
On Fridays, the buses will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m. to noon at Four Seasons Apartments and Buckham Library. A bus will stop at Evergreen Estates Mobile Home Park from 10 a.m.-10:50 a.m. and Knollwood Mobile Home Park from 11 a.m.-noon.
The food is provided through a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation. Growing Up Healthy, Faribault Youth Investment, Faribault Community School, the YMCA, and Hiawathaland Transit are partnering to support this free service.