An Owatonna man, sentenced earlier this week in a Steele County burglary case, is in the Rice County jail following a Wednesday morning crash that seriously injured another driver.
Authorities responding to the crash on Hazelwood Avenue/County Road 46 in Webster Township, northeast of the Hwy. 19/I-35 intersection Wednesday, reportedly found two vehicles were involved. Both drivers were reportedly injured, according to a release from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.
The driver of a 2006 Audi A6, Miguel Angel Carreon-Balderas, 27, of Owatonna, was treated at the scene and taken to Northfield Hospital by ambulance.
The driver of a 2020 Ram pickup, Felipe Israel Ramirez Sol, 37, of Brooklyn Center, was treated at the scene and airlifted to a metro area trauma center.
Initial crash investigation reportedly shows that Carreon-Balderas' Audi A6 had been traveling northbound on Hazelwood Avenue and crossed the centerline, colliding with the southbound Ram truck that was towing a fifth-wheel camper/trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction and traffic control.
On Monday, Steele County Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced Carreon-Balderas to 27 days in jail, which he already served, and five years supervised probation on a charge of second-degree burglary. Carreon-Balderas was initially charged with two additional counts of felony burglary, but those were dismissed in exchange for an October guilty plea.
Carreon-Balderas was also convicted of felony mail theft in Blue Earth County in April. There he was sentenced to 27 days in jail and ordered to serve with Sentence to Service, a work program that serves as an alternative to jail and/or probation.
Balderas was reportedly treated and released from Northfield Hospital, then taken to the Rice County jail pending charges of criminal vehicular operation, fifth-degree drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Sol is listed in serious but stable condition. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.