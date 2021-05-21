To a full room of guests at the 2021 Faribault Business Awards Luncheon, Faribault Chamber Board Chair Suzanne Terry acknowledged the challenges 2020 brought to said every area of the community.
“It reminds me of a relay race where sometimes we’re holding the baton, and sometimes we’re waiting for the baton,” Terry said. “… I believe as a team, we’ve won.”
The Faribault Business Awards Luncheon, held Thursday at the Faribault Golf and Country Club, recognized all sorts of winners for their active contributions to the Faribault community.
In addition to winners who were notified of their awards before the luncheon, the Chamber also announced the 2021 Business of the Year winner, Trystar.
Established in 1992, Trystar began as a wholesale cable distributor and has since evolved into a manufacturer of portable power distribution panels, cable, and generator docking stations.
Trystar serves the industries of utility, oil and gas, entertainment, mining, industrial, military and emergency services. The community as a whole has benefited not only from Trystar’s products and services but also employment opportunities within the company. In the event of hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters, Trystar’s products can be implemented at a moment’s notice.
“Our employees are our most important asset,” Trystar Chief Executive Officer AJ Smith said in the Chamber’s Business of the Year Nominee video, presented at the luncheon. “As we’ve grown and expanded, we’ve been able to add fantastic facilities for our employees down in Faribault, Minnesota. Combined with all things that the community has to offer, it’s a great place for everyone to live and work.”
Accepting the Business of the Year Award on behalf of Trystar, Smith said, “We are a really very proud member of the community of Faribault, having been here for three decades.”
Keying off of Board Chair Terry’s comparison of 2020 to a relay race, Smith said the past year was more like an “extreme adventure challenge” for Trystar. He credited the reliability of his team for getting the company through the challenges of COVID-19.
Before announcing the winner, Chamber staff showed videos featuring each of the Business of the Year nominees. The other two: Reliance Bank of Faribault and Fitness in Motion.
A selection committee, which did not include Chamber staff, chose the Business of the Year from over 50 nominees. Once a business is nominated, it stays in the selection pool for three years. Multiple nominations are taken into consideration in the selection process.
Apart from announcing the Business of the Year, the Chamber recognized those honored with the Legacy Awards, Customer Service Awards, Volunteer of the Year Award and Excellence in Education Award.
Third-generation Chappuis Jewelers owners Nate and Amy Chappuis accepted the Legacy Award for their jewelry company’s 88 years of business in Faribault.
On behalf of the Rice County Historical Society, Executive Director Sue Garwood accepted the other Legacy Award and thanked volunteers, board members and the museum curator present at the luncheon.
Representatives of the five Customer Service Award winners each stood for recognition. Those included Compcare Urgent Care, Wieber Physical Therapy, Burkhartzmeyer Shoes, Dufours Cleaners and Gran Plaza.
For his years of volunteerism with the Faribault American Legion and more recently the Downtown Car Cruises, Scott “Oz” Ozmon accepted the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Multiple community partners came to the stand to accept the Excellence in Education Award, which recognized H2C, or High School to College and Career. Faribault Public Schools, South Central College, Faribault Chamber of Commerce, Mayo Health System-Owatonna and Faribault, Allina Health Faribault District One and Owatonna Hospitals have all made this program possible. Through H2C, high school students can earn up to 36 college credits and become certified in health science fields while completing their high school education.