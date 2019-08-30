OWATONNA — An Owatonna man and a Rochester woman were killed Thursday as they tried to flee police at a high rate of speed and wrecked their car into a traffic light in Owatonna.
Louis Duane Bennett, 42, and Sauda Abubakar Maani, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene on the Bridge Street exit off of Interstate 35.
According to a statement by the Owatonna Police, the crash occur after police were called to the 100-200 block of 21st Street NW in Owatonna about 11:40 Thursday morning on a report of a domestic assault of a man hitting a woman. By the time police arrived, however, the vehicle in which they were traveling had left the scene.
Police saw the vehicle — a 2002 BMW 3251 — shortly thereafter traveling west on 26th Street NW near I-35. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Bennett, turned onto the southbound interstate and fled police at a high rate of speed with the police in pursuit.
The vehicle exited the interstate on the Bridge Street exit, colliding into the pole at the end of the off-ramp, police say.
Both Bennett and Maani were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, who are investigating the crash. Alcohol was not involved in the crash, the patrol reports.
In addition to the Owatonna Police and the state patrol, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Owatonna Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.