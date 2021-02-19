Tawnee Cunningham, a 2011 Faribault Area Learning Center graduate, said she wouldn’t have finished high school if not for the FALC.
“Had it been in the high school at the time I attended, I wouldn’t have went,” said Cunningham, who now lives in Albert Lea. “The traditional ‘high school’ just wasn’t for me. I was basically just a number there or at least that’s how I felt. At the FALC, I found a place I really belonged and felt like the staff actually cared. I didn’t feel like just a number anymore.”
Cunningham is among hundreds of FALC supporters who have joined a new Facebook group, We Are the FALC, as a response to the Faribault School Board’s upcoming vote on possibly relocating the FALC program to FHS. The decision will be made Monday as the board adjusts the 2021-22 budget. The district next year projects an decrease of nearly 150 students, most at the elementary level. State funding has also not kept up with inflation, leaving schools throughout Minnesota in a position to make budget cuts.
The Faribault Area Learning Center began in 1975 as an evening program at FHS, but shortly after moved to the town center. The program has functioned at its current location since 2001.
ALCs meet the same standards as set by the Minnesota Department of Education but are mandated to deliver instruction differently to meet the needs of students who were not successful in a traditional setting. They have smaller class sizes, extended and flexible year-round programs and credit recovery programs.
Jana Payne, FALC secretary for the past five years, describes the school's environment as “like a big family.” Students call their teachers by their first names, and staff meet students on their level while getting to know them personally, down to the “nitty gritty” details, like their favorite colors.
“They need more support in general, emotional pretty typically,” Payne said. “They come to us as a product of a system that has potentially had an adverse effect on them; it could be a byproduct of life happening, and they may need more one-on-one help. We talk about more than just academics.”
Students can’t simply choose to attend the FALC without first meeting legislative requirements, Payne explained. A variety of personal situations make the FALC a preferable learning environment to students, whether it’s being behind in credits, balancing school with being a young parent, or dealing with a wide range of mental health and family struggles. Each student follows an individualized learning plan, so staff can address personal challenges along with academic needs, helping students become successful on a non-traditional path.
Kendra Wilson, Owatonna, graduated from the FALC in 2006 while living on her own and working full time. She was pregnant her senior year, and school staff encouraged her to continue her education at the FALC. Because she worked full time to pay for her apartment, she could not attend school during the traditional hours.
“I graduated because the staff made such a positive impact in my life,” Wilson said. “At the time I felt the most hopeless, they gave me hope for my future. I truly felt cared about by every staff member, they were rooting for every one of us.”
Candace Jones is a 2005 Northfield Area Learning Center graduate, and now her daughter attends the FALC. Jones said her daughter has thrived since she started attending the ALC and asks, “If it’s not broken, why fix it?” In response to the possible relocation.
“If this is to happen, my daughter will be devastated and will want to give up on school,” Jones said. “I have never seen her actually excited to go to school until she started attending the FALC.”
A unique program
De Musselman, a former long time work experience teacher at the ALC, was at the front end of creating the FALC program. While the program was at the high school for 25 years, he said, “there were certain dynamics that were not easy to overcome.” He explained that FALC students often carry with them a stigma of the FHS environment due to experiences that were no fault of their own.
“Unfortunately there are some educators who do not know how to deal with at-risk kids,” Musselman said. “To go back to that environment, I think we’re going to lose kids if they don’t have the current existing program.”
Based on conversations with previous students, Musselman has heard routinely, “That school saved my life.” Many of these students continue to live in Faribault after graduation and send their own children to Faribault Public Schools, he said, and some have even told him the FALC kept them out of prison.
“The bottom line is, at-risk students are in need of a very unique and special environment to acquire the skills necessary to move on in life and that school created an environment that promotes learning, and the academics came after the social emotional piece was in place.”
Payne agreed that having the FALC at a separate building from the high school provides a clean slate for students who may have had a poor experience at FHS. The new setting allows them to transition smoothly both physically and emotionally, she said. If the program were to transition to the high school, she imagines it would present a mental and emotional burden to students as they try to move forward.
At Tuesday's School Board meeting, FHS Principal Jamie Bente and Assistant Principal Joe Sage talked about how the high school would create a separate space for FALC students if the board favors that option. FALC students would make up a specific wing with their own parking lot, entrance and exit and access to the cafeteria and various hands-on classes like shop and metals.
At this same meeting, Board member Richard Olson had asked the question of whether increased enrollment is something the FALC wants, or if the end goal is to no longer have a need for the program.
Payne said while a perfect world would have no need for an FALC, she does see a need for having one in Faribault right now.
ALC art instructor and Minnesota Teacher of the Year nominee Jackie Jarvis added, “While I am very glad that the high school is moving toward a more inclusive environment I don't believe that the need for an FALC can be eliminated. I believe that it was mentioned at the last School Board meeting that fewer high school students are failing thus fewer students will need the FALC in the future. While that may keep some students from attending the FALC, there are 11 other qualifiers for students to be considered at-risk and eligible to enroll at the FALC.”
Jarvis also listed a few programs the FALC offers to students, of which the board may not be aware, including service learning projects at River Bend Nature Center, helping seniors with their technological devices at Buckham West, Senior Center, various charitable fundraisers and the yearbook created entirely by students. Symposium classes, similar to college J-terms, allow students to earn an extra credit per year.
While understanding that the board is preparing to make a difficult decision, Payne said, “I think they’re trying really hard to make the best educated decision they can. I hope they make the decision that's right for the community, and hope they look at what’s best for all students.”