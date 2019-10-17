The Big Giants 4-H Club hosts a Halloween Carnival Oct. 26 and hopes to raise at least $2,000 to help fulfill its mission to its members.
The carnival, from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Dominic’s School gym, serves as the youth member-led club’s main fundraiser of the year. The event is open to everyone in the community, and there will be a bake sale, food, games, face-painting, cakewalk, silent auction and costume contest.
4-H serves as a youth-led organization for participants kindergarten through one year past high school. The club is seen as offering leadership, service and community involvement opportunities for members. Projects are available in subjects such as aeronautics, demonstrations, food, art, animal science, woodworking, computers, photography and other topics.
Club Director Rachael Johnson said there is an erroneous assumption that 4-H activities are only for farm children and dispelled that notion by listing the number of activities children participate in. To her, 4-H allows participants to meet new friends and develop a stronger sense of leadership.
Fundraising dollars will be used to help children attend day camps, including Camp Victory in the summer. They will also be used to help pay for a Christmas bowling party in December and a meal for the entire club In February, youth members travel to Mill Stream Commons and interact with residents. In June, members held a mini fair/carnival with Mill Stream residents. Next month, 4-Hers will provide laundry detergent to the food shelf.
4-Hers provide workshops for youth members, typically a couple times a year. Within the last 12 months members have hosted a rocket workshop and May Day flower workshop.
Youth members use a parliamentary meeting style, and 4-H prides itself on having entire families participate through one person’s involvement.
“It’s very family-oriented,” Johnson said.