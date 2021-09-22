Paula Wadekamper's simple crafts made from recycled/found objects go way back to her childhood.
Living out in the country, she quickly found objects to make crafts from and made do with the supplies that were available to her. Today, the rural Faribault resident still enjoys crafting with found objects.
She's inspired attending craft sales and seeing things that catch her attention, Wadekamper is also now more cognizant of reusing items to create art with. Most recently, Wadekamper led a program at Buckham West in Faribault. Participants of the Sept. 13 program had the opportunity to create their own greeting cards from materials Wadekamper provided.
She recently discovered an alternative use for the extra pieces punched out of decals at her part-time graphic design job, which keeps them from collecting in the garbage. Since the small pieces of circles and other shapes already had adhesive, Wadekamper found they worked perfect for a simple crafts to take to Buckham West. Since the machine produces thousands of excess pieces at times, Wadekamper has collected bags of them. She has given some to her grandchildren to enjoy.
Wadekamper also made her coworkers ornaments out of the extra pieces as a way to demonstrate the various uses for them. After creating scenes such as a person holding balloons, Wadekamper realized there are many other objects she has the ability to make. From flowers, birds, pigs, cows, sheep, chickens, butterflies and Jack-o-lanterns, the options are endless and Wadekamper is just getting started.
Following the class at Buckham West, Wadekamper said participants had a lot of fun and were eager to learn when her next program might be. Though nothing is set it stone, Wadekamper has a few ideas up her sleeve, so more may be coming.
Brenda Johnson, program coordinator at Buckham West, says though Wadekamper has only been held programs at Buckham West a couple times so far, she is impressed with how easily Wadekamper is able to think of things to repurpose.
Johnson says Wadekamper's most recent class was also a great social time for participants, adding that there was a lot of laughter and creativity, two things that are good for the human spirit.
"Anything you can do to lose track of time is a good thing," said Johnson.
Encouraging participants to do more abstract thinking, Johnson said there were a lot of beautiful creations made during the class. One individual even created origami-inspired cards, featuring 3D shapes that stood out on their front.
Prior to hosting at Buckham West, Wadekamper taught craft classes for children when she lived in Evergreen Estates Mobile Home Park.
Materials used in some of her pieces came from a variety of places, like thrift stores, garage sales and boxes labeled "free" that residents leave on the edge of their properties.
Another recent project includes making aprons from old pairs of jeans. Wadekamper felt it was shameful to throw jeans away, and wanted to give them another purpose. As a child, Wadekamper made her own doll clothes out of anything she could find. Jewelry items from beads were also a common project. She has also decorated plates with colorful gems and earth-tone beads to use as garden art. Of all of the items Wadekamper has made in her time, a majority are given to others.
"Once in awhile I'll sell some, but most of the time I give them to someone," said Wadekamper of the crafts she makes. "I always have gifts in hand."
With certain projects, Wadekamper often creates in streaks of 10 or 20, depending on the day. She recalls making about 20 greeting cards in a row, and 10 garden plates. Of all the projects she's created so far, Wadekamper says she likes being creative and making items that are different than the things she could buy.
"It's not the same thing someone else has," added Wadekamper of the unique qualities of crafting.
Wadekamper is amazed with the ideas that come from sitting down and thinking a little bit using creativity and imagination. Known as someone who always creates her art projects just a little bit differently than everyone else, Wadekamper likes to think about what she can do to make her work stand out or to enhance a part of the design.
She also enjoys getting together with others she knows who like to craft with found objects, which adds a bit more fun the crafting process.