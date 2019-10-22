With a brand new format and venue, the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s 14th annual International Festival drew in an incredibly vibrant mix of participants to the Faribo West Mall on Friday and Saturday.
Traditionally, the International Festival has been held outside at Central Park, with cultural exchange taking place under a hot August sun. It’s consistently been one of the FDC’s most popular events, but the program has been revamped in recent years to increase engagement.
Last year, the International Festival moved into the Washington Rec Center, with what FDC Director Gordon Liu described as a “one-day pop-up cultural museum experience.” Approximately 50-60 cultures were represented at that event through music, food and performance.
This year, the Diversity Coalition shook things up once again, moving the International Festival into the mall as a “pop up global market.” FDC Manager Claudia Garcia said that the group got the idea from the popular Midtown Global Market located at Lake Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.
The Festival was able to draw in roughly 15-20 vendors from an incredible variety of cultural backgrounds. On offer was the traditional cuisine of nations from Cambodia to Cote D’Ivoire to Poland. Handmade clothing and other items were on sale as well, made by vendors from Somalia, El Salvador and other nations.
A group of traditional “Aztec Dancers” also shared their talents, and free face painting was available for kids. Members of Minnesota State Mankato’s Multicultural Center were another surprise guest, stopped by to talk about their programming.
With two of its most tenants being Asian Buffet and Mi Lindo Michoacan, the mall is no stranger to cultural diversity. Liu said that the mall’s abundant indoor space made it a good fit for the event, with each of the halls designated for vendors from a different region of the world.
Even though the weather outside may have been grey, the indoor event managed a strong, enthusiastic turnout. Liu said that many participants wondered if such an event could be held more often or even in other communities throughout the region.
As the region grows more diverse, more events like the International Festival are sure to sprout up and increase in size. Garcia encouraged community members to watch the Diversity Center’s calendar closely and consider attending next year’s International Festival and other upcoming events.
“We look forward to keeping the same location and inviting the community,” she said. “If anybody saw their culture not represented, and they want (to share) their culture, we welcome them. This is a really great opportunity to unite our amazing and diverse Faribault community.”