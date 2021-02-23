A Medford man has been charged in Steele County court following a January incident where he allegedly threatened to kill a woman.
Brandin David Botten, 32, was formally charged on Monday with making terroristic threats and domestic assault, both felonies. He is also being charged with interfering with a 911 call, a gross misdemeanor offense.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Medford on the night of Jan. 13 for a domestic disturbance. The reporting party said Botten was breaking things and had kicked in her door. The victim told law enforcement Botten had told her she “would not make it through the night” and that he was going to kill her.
The victim said he was holding a wrench above his head during the altercation and when he grabbed a skill saw, she said she was afraid he would cut her with it. Deputies confirmed with dispatchers that a 911 call had been placed but was disconnected at one time, resulting in an incoming call on the victim’s phone from the non-emergency line.
According to court records, Botten has been previously convicted for felony domestic assault by strangulation in 2014 in Steele County. He also was convicted for violating an order for protection in 2016 and has multiple felony drug convictions dating back to 2008.
Botten’s first court appearance in this case is scheduled for March 29.