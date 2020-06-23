The 2020-21 school year will mark major changes for Faribault Public Schools — not only because the seven-period day will kick off at Faribault High School, but because students will have the opportunity to enroll in online classes.
In partnership with the online learning platform Edgenuity, FHS will launch its first online courses in September. Edgenuity team members will facilitate the online classes in the first year its implemented and train FHS teachers already employed in the district to become online learning facilitators starting in 2021-22. Educators will also use this year to research more online classes to offer next year.
Faribault High School Assistant Principal Joe Sage and Multilingual and Equity Coordinator Sam Ouk presented the timeline for this new concept, Falcon Online, during the virtual School Board meeting Monday.
“Bottom line is we’ve known we’ve had to do something like this for many years,” said Sage. “Education is changing. We are losing students to other online platforms … being able to have what we’re calling the Falcon Online implementation put into effect to offer our own online courses really would provide a significant benefit to our students.”
According to the timeline, Sage and FHS Principal Jamie Bente will soon create an online survey to gauge teacher interest as well as an online student survey about possible class offerings. Sage, Bente, Ouk, Edgenuity team members and FHS students will then develop an online learning team. The FHS administration, counselors and students will prepare the application process in July, and Bente will post the course offerings soon after.
Sage said FHS will tentatively offer online courses in science, English, world languages and an elective yet to be determined. Falcon Online will also serve as an opportunity for FHS to expand its Pathways, which prepare students for various college programs and careers.
Vonna Dinse, director of the Faribault Area Learning Center, said students at her building have been using a hybrid model of online and in-person classes already, and some students will meet graduation requirements by doing independent studies through Edgenuity.
One of the goals of working with Edgenuity is to return students to Faribault Public Schools who may open enroll in other districts with online course accessibility. Edgenuity could potentially keep students from transferring to other schools, draw home schooled students to online offerings, and provide education to students who miss school for emotional or social reasons.
The online model will operate with four layers of support: a virtual instructor, on-site mentors, success coaches that work with the onsite mentors, and a special education coordinator. The administration and teachers, said Sage, will be able to sign onto the platform to see where students are in terms of progress.
In terms of cost, Sage said "It’s probably too early to quantify it, but we do believe this will be cost neutral for the district with the potential of increased revenue."
School Board member Jason Engbrecht, who has taught college physics for about 20 years, said although he supports the online learning initiative, he said he’s never seen an online scenario that is perceived as “the same level” as in-person courses.
“I can see reasons why it is beneficial for us to look at these online experiences, and I am happy and enthusiastic that you guys are doing so, but as someone having watched this world for a lot of years, I would really suggest we employ some caution as we dive head first into it,” said Engbrecht.
Engbrecht said it’s an understanding among professors that only about 60% of a course’s material can be covered in an online format due to the limitations of the online world. He said he would encourage parents and students to first understanding these limitations before diving into online learning.
Ouk agreed with Engbrecht’s comments. During distance learning in the spring, said said students shared that they missed interacting with peers and their teachers. However, Falcon Online would grant students the option to participate in online learning on site.
Sage added that the intention isn’t to move students away from the classroom but to provide offerings to students who choose to take that route. The hybrid model, he said, would allow students to enjoy school but also take online courses.
If students enroll in online courses through Faribault Public Schools, they can work on their assignments at school and get guidance from teachers. The environment Ouk and Sage envision is a coffee shop or café atmosphere in designated classrooms.
Ouk pointed out that online learning may not work for all students at all levels, elementary students especially. For younger students, Ouk promotes personalized learning. That means adding more aspects of technology, using more self-paced learning and not operating on a time-based model.
Student representatives Alli Velander and Kaylee Tourtillott were invited to share their thoughts on the online course model.
“… Every single student learns differently,” said Velander. “The option of online courses would give the students the ability to push themselves, to work at their own pace and to be more independent with their learning.”
Added Tourtillott: “We also feel that online learning would give the rewarding feeling of being in control over your own success. Online courses would teach students the responsibility and time management that they would need in order to complete the course and in the future would help them as well.”
Following the presentation, Tourtillott said to Sage and Ouk, “I think you guys are doing an amazing job so far.”