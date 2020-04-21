Library events across the state of Minnesota have been cancelled, postponed or shifted to a virtual format after closing in response to COVID-19, but the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library found a way to bring Minnesota readers together while staying apart.
A statewide book club called One Book | One Minnesota allows Minnesotans to access the same book for free online, without a library card, and participate in online discussions arranged by local libraries.
You could say the project idea came about “Because of Winn-Dixie.”
Buckham Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf said she’s wanted to host a citywide book club for a while, so One Book One Minnesota is a great first run. She’s also pleased that the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library selected Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo’s novel “Because of Winn-Dixie” as the club's first featured book.
“It’s like ‘Charlotte’s Web’ in its writing style, very soft, easy to read, calming,” said Buendorf. “It’s a soothing story but not without real life drama either.”
A Newbery Honor recipient, “Because of Winn-Dixie” celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The junior novel follows 10-year-old India Opal Buloni and the unlikely bond she forms with the dog she brings home from the Winn-Dixie grocery store. Buendorf said the book is enjoyable and appropriate for all ages, great for reading out loud to children, and short enough to appeal to young readers with short attention spans.
The book itself is available for free for eight straight weeks on Ebooks Minnesota, and the Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul has paperback and hardcover copies to purchase online.
Each week, Buendorf plans to post discussion questions about the book on the Buckham Memorial Facebook page so readers can engage in a conversation about the book. Depending on the interest, she will plan a virtual video discussion about the novel. Those interested in a live discussion can acquire a Zoom link by emailing Buendorf at dbuendorf@selco.info or sending a message, email included, to the Buckham Memorial Library’s Facebook page.
Near the end of the eight weeks, the Buckham Memorial Library may also choose a date for One Book | One Minnesota participants to watch the 2005 screen adaptation of “Because of Winn-Dixie” on the same night. Participants may then compare the book to the film.
DiCamillo, the author, will join Minnesota readers in a statewide book discussion in May, on a date yet to be determined.
“Kate is a fantastic person,” said Buendorf. “I had the privilege of meeting her a couple different times … I love all her books.”
Before moving to Minnesota in her 20s, DiCamillo grew up in Florida. According to her author biography on the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library website, she wrote her first published novel, “Because of Winn-Dixie” to combat her homesickness and distract from the cold winter.
“Stories connect us,” said DiCamillo in her One Book | One Minnesota welcome video. “I am so happy to be connected with all of you through story.”