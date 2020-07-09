Thanks to one time funding from the $2 trillion economic stimulus passed by Congress in March, small, Faribault-based businesses could soon get a big boost.
At Tuesday night’s city council work session, Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen unveiled a draft proposal to create a new small business assistance program and provide it with $500,000 in funding.
Under the program, businesses with up to five employees could apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding, while those with six to 50 employees could get up to $10,000. The proposal could be go before the council next week with a goal of accepting applications July 20.
In order to ensure that the money is distributed in a timely fashion, Kuennen proposed an application period of just two weeks. Applications would be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, and could be approved at the council’s Aug. 12 meeting.
To receive assistance, a business must be locally based, operated for profit, in good financial standing prior to March 1 and have a business location, with an exception to the last requirement made for licensed in-home daycares. Kuennen said that as many program guidelines are laid out in federal code, they don’t vary significantly by jurisdiction. She also looked to Hennepin County’s successful small business assistance program, which has already distributed two rounds of aid, as a model.
As one of two jurisdictions in the state with a population over 500,000, Hennepin County received its CARES Act aid directly from the federal government. All other jurisdictions had to wait for the state to distribute assistance. Under the distribution formula used, funds were allocated to each community based strictly on head counts, with just over $75 per person going to cities such as Faribault. Under that formula, Faribault has been awarded just under $1.8 million.
The funding can be used by the city for a wide variety of uses, but city officials are particularly interested in providing a boost to small businesses. Kuennen has said that if it sees high demand, the city could devote an additional $500,000.
The new program builds on a previous program authorized at the end of May by Faribault’s Economic Development Authority. Using its own funds, the EDA offered eligible small businesses up to $1,500 in grants.
The grant period was open for two weeks, beginning on June 1. Ultimately, the EDA approved 18 applications for a total of $25,700 in assistance at its June meeting, significantly less than had been budgeted for. By contrast, a $3,000 grant program offered by Rice County was much more popular with local businesses. Authorized on May 12, the county’s program was inundated with requests, receiving 80 in just four days.
Kuennen expressed optimism that a much larger program would garner much more interest. She said that given how many programs are out there, business owners find themselves struggling to keep up — but a large program is likely to be attractive.
Councilor Janna Viscomi said that one reason for the lack of demand is that with an abundance of assistance programs out there, people are worried about jeopardizing their eligibility for a larger program when they apply for a smaller program.
Kuennen said that’s certainly a valid concern, with the large number of programs out there, but added that businesses should be able to apply for both city and county programs, so long as they are used to cover different eligible expenses.
Several councilors also expressed interest in using the funding to assist nonprofit organizations. Kuennen said that while it's possible to use CARES Act funding for that purpose, the city would not be able to draw from the same account as it uses to assist small businesses.
City Administrator Tim Murray said that while an assistance program could be set up to assist nonprofits, that would draw away from money that may be needed to fund essential city operations, which have become more costly amid the pandemic.
“You’d have to look at whether you can afford to do that,” he said.
Councilor Royal Ross said he hoped that in the future, the grant application process could be streamlined. Ross expressed concerns that not enough funding has gone to the smallest, most vulnerable businesses that lack the money to hire their own accountant.
“The intention has been good, but the system favored larger small businesses that were able to pay a person to do their accounting,” he said. “If there’s some way to help out the mom and pop shops … I hope we can take a closer look at that.”