A Rice County man released from prison last month following a 2018 burglary conviction is in the county jail after being charged with two felony counts of methamphetamine possession.
Thomas James Ohren, 36, of Faribault, was charged Oct. 4 with third-degree meth possession and fifth-degree meth possession after agents with the Minnesota Department of Corrections suspected Ohren was violating the conditions of his release and using meth. The agents, on Oct. 1, reportedly asked Faribault police for assistance after surveilling Ohrens at an area hotel, and noticing he was acting strangely and that individuals were approaching him, having short conversations and then leaving.
Officers reportedly saw Ohren in possession of small blowtorches and an eye glasses case on the ground, where Ohren had been standing. Inside the case, which Ohren said din't belong to him, were several clear baggies, a broken bubble pipe and a baggie with a white crystalline substance weighing more than 15 grams, according to court documents. It later tested positive for methamphetamine.
After Ohren was arrested, he allegedly told a Department of Corrections agent that he would fail a drug test because he'd used meth that day. During a subsequent search, an officer reportedly found Ohren in possession of $455.
Inside his hotel room, officers reportedly found 3.21 grams of methamphetamine, a pair of digital scales, seven glass pipes, four other pipes, a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction and a bag of crushed pills used to treat anxiety with one whole pill that weighed 5.55 grams.
During an interview with police, Ohren allegedly told the officer that the meth was not his and that it belonged to another man. He admitted using methamphetamine and said there was a meth pipe in his room.
In addition to the Washington County burglary conviction, Ohren has a string of felony convictions dating back to 2003, according to state court records. They include forgery, theft, burglary, drug possession and assault.
In other reports:
• Rakeem Davon Jones, 20, of Chicago, was charged by summons Wednesday with two counts of fleeing a police, one a felony, after a June 3, chase in the city of Faribault. According to court records, Jones fled police who were trying to pull him over for an expired registration. At Eighth Street NW, Jones reported slowed his vehicle and jumped out of it while it was still in drive and fled. Officers were able to identify Jones as the suspect through investigation.
• Christopher Martin VanErp, 54, of Faribault, was charged Wednesday with domestic assault and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, after the getting a report of an assault. An officer reportedly found the victim with a large amount of blood on his shirt, face and left side of his head, and bruising on his face following an argument over money.
The officer reportedly found drug paraphernalia, which contained residue that tested positive for meth, in VanErp's bedroom. VanErp has two prior violations of harassment restraining orders which make raise the allegations to a felony level.