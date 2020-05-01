Founded by renown Faribault gardener Roger Koopmans, and more recently owned and operated by two of his nephews, Koopmans Landscaping and Design was bought out earlier this month by Owatonna-based From The Ground Up Lawn Care and Clean-Up.
Longtime Koopmans owner Tom Burkhartzmeyer said after 25 years, he and his brother Steve had been preparing to step back for a while.
“My knees were starting to go, my shoulders were starting to go,” he added. “My brother had health problems and he wanted to be done.”
On April 13, the pair finalized a sale of Koopmans — most notably its name and client list — to From The Ground Up. In looking for a buyer, Burkhartzmeyer said he wanted to sell to a business that would be able to accommodate Koopmans’ customer base. While the number of active clients fluctuated, Burkhartzmeyer estimated that this roster is around 1,000 clients.
“We have so many customers. You can’t just tell half of them, we’re not coming anymore — we didn’t think that was the right thing to do,” he added. “[From The Ground Up] had the manpower, and they were looking to expand in the landscape maintenance and installation side.”
From The Ground Up owner Mitchell Mulert said he had seen Koopmans’ work around the community and identified it as a business that had a number of what he called “high-end residential accounts” which would require more regular upkeep.
“We both offer the same services. They dug into annual planting and monthly maintenance, where we were more a few-times-a-year maintenance company but had the capabilities to take on more monthly work,” said Mulert.
On the flip side, Burkhartzmeyer said that From The Ground Up has more of an investment in wintertime services — including snow removal, sidewalk shoveling and de-icing. “We were pretty worn out at the end of the year, so we just did enough snow removal to stay out of trouble,” he added.
In addition to snow removal and landscaping services, From The Ground Up also offers lawn care and tree removal for both commercial and residential clients.
Founded six years ago, From The Ground Up was serving both the Owatonna and Faribault areas even prior to the recent buyout of Koopmans. Mulert said his 25-person crew covers a 50-mile radius around the two cities — stretching as far away as Mankato, Rochester and Farmington.
Because Koopmans’ didn’t have a set business site in Faribault, and because From The Ground Up already had enough of its own equipment, Burkhartzmeyer said that the sale really involved only his customer list and the company name.
“Now, we’re reaching out to all those customers who had been serviced by Koopmans not only last year, but we’re working to contact everyone that’s been serviced in the last five years with a phone call or email,” said Mulert. “We want to let them know that we have the capacity to service all the properties that Koopmans had previously done, and have the manpower to get that stuff done a little quicker.”
Of the five full-time employees who worked for Koopmans, only Burkhartzmeyer’s son made the transition to From The Ground Up. Burkhartzmeyer added that the others, including he and his brother Steve, are all stepping back due to health concerns and the physical nature of the work.
However, Mulert added that both brothers are assisting him with customer service calls and reaching out to clients during the transition. With summer fast approaching, Mulert said he’s trying to connect with everyone on the customer list as quickly as possible to line up any spring services before the season is over.
“The buyout did come a little later in the spring than I would have liked. It’s not ideal timing,” he added. “But there’s a huge window for spring services yet.”
Stepping away from the family business after nearly a quarter-century, Burkhartzmeyer said spring is probably the time of year he’ll miss the most.
“When it’s cold and snowing out, you still have to go out and do the work. We won’t miss that and we won’t miss the late nights in the office, but we will miss seeing and talking to the customers,” he said. “We’ll miss catching up in the spring, when it’s a nice day and you’re in someone’s yard for the first time of the year.”