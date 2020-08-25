Hundreds of area youth will soon have additional educational opportunities, thanks to a new policy benefitting the families of some 600 Jennie-O Turkey Store employees.
Jennie-O’s parent company, Austin-based Hormel Foods, announced Tuesday that it would create a new program, called Inspired Pathways, to cover the cost of tuition for dependent children at a local community college. The new program is open to children of all Hormel Foods employees in the United States and will start accepting applications later this year, with the first class set to begin college during the 2021-22 school year.
Locally, the children of Jennie-O Turkey Store employees will have the opportunity to continue their education at South Central College. Currently, South Central provides academic programming for nearly 5,000 students, with campuses in Faribault and North Mankato.
“I’m extremely excited for not only my employees’ children to get two-year tuition for college, but also for the Faribault community, and for any place a Hormel Company is,” said Faribault Jennie-O Turkey Store Plant Manager Jody Long. “I look forward to partnering with South Central and helping to grow that talent around our city.”
In a prepared statement, Hormel Foods noted that the rising cost of college has posed a significant barrier to some families and imposed a significant burden on others. According to a 2019 analysis by the financial firm Lending Tree, nearly one in three Minnesotans are burdened by student debt. Meanwhile, racial disparities in accessibility to education are endangering the state’s ability to meet its goal, set in 2015, of increasing the number of Minnesotans age 25-44 with some sort of postsecondary education credential to 70% by 2025.
Four years in, the portion of Minnesotans with such credentials has only increased modestly, from 58% to 61%. While two thirds of white Minnesotans have some sort of postsecondary credential, only about a quarter of Latino and Native American Minnesotans do.
To meet its goal, Commissioner Dennis Olson of the Office of Higher Education has said that more than two-thirds of the 120,000 credentials the state still needs to issue will likely need to be earned by people of color.
Now, Hormel Foods has engaged itself fully in the effort to boost the educational achievement. Hormel Foods President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Jim Snee said that boosting educational achievement could not only improve businesses like his, but transform communities.
“We believe equality in education can be a game-changer, and we have decided to take on that challenge,” said Snee. “When you think about how a college education can change lives and start a ripple effect that will be felt for generations, that’s the change-maker Hormel Foods wants to be.”
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that the initiative will provide an important boost to South Central College at a time of extreme uncertainty in higher education, and provide assistance for many students who could particularly use it.
“We know this is the best way to lift people is through education and careers,” he said. “This program will benefit an underserved population and help them advance their careers and families.”
In its press release, the company noted that it already provides a four-year college scholarship program through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. However, that program is competitive and just a few scholarships are typically awarded. Unlike the merit scholarship, the Inspired Pathways program is open to all students, regardless of test score or GPA. In order to receive the scholarship, students must complete high school and meet community college admission requirements.
A similar program, called the Austin Assurance Scholarship, has benefited all students who live in Austin. However, the Inspired Pathways scholarship will be limited to dependents of Hormel employees.
At South Central, children of local Jennie-O Turkey Store workers will have plenty of paths to choose from. They could pursue a path that leaves them well positioned to work at Jennie-O or another area factory — or take a liberal arts path and continue at a four-year college.
South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker expressed gratitude for Jennie-O’s commitment. She said that she has been in regular contact with Plant Manager Long for several months and was prepared for the announcement. Parker predicted that it would provide a significant boost to the city’s efforts to address its local workforce shortage. As a show of gratitude, she pledged to continue to work with Jennie-O, one of the city’s largest employers, to help it meet its workforce needs.
“We are very grateful to have them in the community as a partner,” she said. “We’ll be working with them as partners on the things they want to see SCC offer.”
Mayor Kevin Voracek was also ecstatic about the announcement. Voracek said that he’s been aware of Austin’s program for some time, and asked Long if there was any way such a program could be set up here in Faribault.
“I think it’s a great step in the right direction,” he said. “We need to make sure that kids are educated for the hands-on jobs that will get them a decent lifestyle, and introduce them into post-secondary education.”