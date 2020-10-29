A U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy was in Faribault Thursday to announce a new pilot program to encourage increased energy efficiency at manufacturing and wastewater treatment facilities across the country.
The new Industrial Technology Validation (ITV) pilot program is a part of the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Initiative. Through that, the department works with businesses to encourage the use of innovative technology to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs.
“We’re confident that this pilot program will help build on the progress that the industry is moving toward and will help the 12 million Americans who work in the manufacturing industry,” Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes said during a visit to HVAC manufacturer Daikin Applied.
Menezes, who was appointed and confirmed to his position by President Trump in 2017, said that he came to Faribault to discuss the new initiative because Daikin has long been a leader in embracing energy efficiency technologies.
The deputy secretary received a tour of Daikin’s facility before sitting down for a roundtable meeting with Daikin Americas President and CEO Mike Schwartz and Senior Vice President for Government Affairs David Calabrese. Daikin has been a participant of the Better Plants Program since 2012, when it made a pledge to reduce energy emissions at three plants in Minnesota and Virginia. Within just four years, Daikin achieved its goal of reducing energy use by 35%.
As the largest HVAC manufacturer in the world, Japanese-owned Daikin has invested heavily in making not only its facilities but its products more efficient, trimming energy use and costs for hospitals, schools, businesses, offices and other facilities.
By delivering a product that is manufactured as efficiently as possible and operates in a highly efficient manner as well, Menezes said that Daikin has positioned itself well to weather COVID-19 and compete in the global market.
In Faribault, Daikin currently produces its Rebel Rooftop system, which provides heating, cooling and air filtration, delivering energy savings up to 43% above the standards sent by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers’s 2016 standards. Daikin has two plants in Faribault and another in Owatonna. During the pandemic, Daikin’s air filtration systems have become particularly crucial as businesses and schools look to return to safe operation. Schwartz said Daikin has been working with its clients across the country to ensure that airflow remains as clean as possible.
Also at Thursday's session was South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker. Menezes offered particularly fulsome praise for Daikin’s collaboration with South Central, which has helped to deliver on-the-job training.
“It’s quite inspiring to see not only the technology you see here at the plant, but the workers you have here,” he said. “The workers are trained to do jobs up and down the assembly line and they are highly skilled.”
Parker said she was glad that Menezes had chosen to visit Faribault and sees the public-private partnership between the Faribault Public Schools, South Central and Daikin that has helped Faribault youth transition into good jobs as a sound model worth expanding.
"I was impressed that he really valued the conversation we were having around public-private partnerships," she said. "They will build the workforce of the future, help Daikin and others in our region be successful and enhance the competitiveness of our workforce."
Power shifts
Just in Minnesota, approximately 2/3rds of the state’s energy use comes from its commercial and industrial sector. Manufacturing specifically is Minnesota’s second largest sector in the state, adding more than $50 billion to Minnesota’s Gross Domestic Product as of 2018.
Menezes said a key part of making businesses more efficient and of reducing emissions is to focus on electrifying their facilities as much as possible. Within the context of electricity production, the deputy secretary insisted his department has pursued an “all of the above” approach.
According to Menezes, every electrical generation station under construction currently will utilize renewables or natural gas, with the exception of a single nuclear plant. The department is also focusing on developing carbon capture and sequestration technologies. In addition to leading the world in oil and natural gas production, the U.S. is second in renewables and first in nuclear energy. Questioned on the role of nuclear power by several roundtable participants, Menezes said he believes it will play a crucial role going forward.
Menezes acknowledged the current controversy around nuclear power, but assured participants that the nuclear power of tomorrow will likely look much different than that of today, thanks to new technological innovations. By maintaining a lead when it comes to technological innovation Menezes said that the U.S. can build lasting relationships with countries across the globe. That’s particularly important with nuclear technology, he added, given its potential use in weaponry.
Strengthening U.S. manufacturing has long been a priority of the Trump Administration, and Menezes insisted that his boss’s policies, including lowering taxes and reducing regulations on businesses and taking a hard line on trade, proved a success before the pandemic.
To further improve the competitiveness of U.S. businesses, Menezes said the ITV pilot program will enable Better Buildings Initiative participants to work with the Department of Energy experts to analyze the potential costs and benefits of energy saving measures. Once such an analysis is completed, Menezes said it would be shared broadly throughout the relevant industry, removing the risk of making a potentially uncertain investment by providing businesses with a clear sense of what technologies can make them more efficient.
“You can’t ask (successful businesses) to change the way they do things for the sake of demonstrating new ways to do things,” he said. “This is where we can bring in our experts.”