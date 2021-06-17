A Faribault man who allegedly pointed a handgun at someone while driving last month was charged this week.
Mahamoud Hachi Farah, 21, of Faribault was charged Tuesday with felony terroristic threats for a May 6 incident in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Farah was charged after Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn was traveling west on 20th Street and Fairgrounds Drive when he saw a speeding black passenger car approaching the area from 20th St. and Hulett Avenue. The sheriff reportedly initiated a traffic stop. A second vehicle reportedly stopped near the squad vehicle, waiving to get Dunn’s attention and telling him that Farah “had just passed him and pointed a black gun at him.”
Farah reportedly confirmed that he had a gun on the floor on the rear passenger side of the vehicle. Dunn found the handgun to have one empty magazine while another unspent 9 mm round was found inside a gun case. Farah, who later said he had purchased the handgun that same day, denied having pointed the gun at the alleged victim. He claimed the alleged victim had flipped him off, and added that he had moved the gun from the front seat to the back seat.
The alleged victim reportedly told a sheriff’s deputy that he had been driving that afternoon north on Hwy. 21 and “that the other vehicle was zig-zagging over the line about 10-12 yards ahead of him, so he honked his horn at the vehicle twice for about 10 seconds each time.” The alleged victim said the driver of the vehicle then pointed the handgun at him for about 5 seconds “and made a facial expression as if to scare” the alleged victim.
Court documents state a passenger in Farah’s vehicle said Farah had been “driving erratically” because someone had been following them and also reported that the other driver had flipped Farah off. The passenger said he gave Farah the handgun while he was driving.
Farah’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.