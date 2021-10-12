Nearly 100 women showed their philanthropic spirit in an event called 100 Women Who Care. With cowboy boots and hats — and masks — the women had a great time connecting with one another and learning about local causes.
Ninety-seven donors contributed $100 each and the small gap was filled by an anonymous donor to bring the total raised to $10,000. Of the 97 who contributed about 75 attended the event.
Each woman entered her favorite local cause in a drawing. Three were chosen at random to be finalists. They were Faribault Food Shelf (Faribault Food Access Initiative/Community Action Center of Northfield), Buckham West (Faribault Senior Center) and Believet (Helping veterans with post traumatic stress disorder with canine companions)
When the cause was drawn, the woman who nominated it and anyone who wished could speak about the benefit of that organization. Then those in attendance voted on one of the three.
Beleivet (believet.org) was the top vote getter by a slim margin and received half of the contributions raised at the event, $5000.00!!! The Faribault Foundation will retain the other half of the donations for future granting.
The Faribault Foundation hosted the event Sunday at The Barn at Crocker’s Creek and encouraged attendees to dress in western attire.
The only men in attendance showed up on horseback and added to the ambiance of the beautiful fall day. Music was provided by Celtic Tunesters who can be heard most Saturday’s at the Faribault Farmers Market.
In 2021, The Faribault Foundation has assisted Faribault Cancer Center, Faribault Food Access Initiative, Faribault Aquatic Center (life jackets for youth), Blue Collar BBQ Family Stage (family entertainment), Concerts in the Park (free weekly entertainment), Paradise Center for the Arts (free modern opera, Warm Our Community (free winter gear for students), Ruth’s House (transportation needs for residents) and Believet.