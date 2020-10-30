With one week before the big event, 14 businesses and counting have agreed to participate in Ladies Night, an opportunity to explore Faribault’s downtown with sales, samples and surprises.
“It’s a great way to support local businesses in what has no doubt been a trying year, but also to pamper yourself and maybe get a head start on the holiday shopping,” said Kelly Nygaard, Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism marketing manager and Main Street coordinator. “We think that people can still come out and really have an enjoyable night, and because of the number of places participating, that should be possible.”
Ladies Night lasts from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Faribault. Participating businesses and shoppers are asked to practice social distancing, wear masks, and sanitize their hands.
The Chamber put together roughly 200 swag bags for Ladies Night attendees to pick up at participating businesses on the day of the event. Each bag contains coupons, promotions and prizes, and one lucky attendee will find a $25 “golden ticket” courtesy of Westbrack Marketing.
The participating businesses that signed up so far will offer fun prizes, drawings and discounts as well.
Humfeld Chiropractic Nutrition Center will give away an immunity support gift bag valued at $100 to the winner of a drawing.
Grit and Grace will offer swag bags of goodies for the first 20 ladies to stop at the store as well as a larger door prize. Co-owner Mallory Fuchs has worked with Nygaard to orchestrate Ladies Night by contacting businesses.
Food and drink services in Faribault also have fun incentives for attendees to stop by their businesses. At Basilleo’s Pizza, guests can earn a goblet of candy with a purchase of a certain amount. Boxers will sell $3 wine and $3 White Claws, and Central Avenue Nutrition will give away free shake and tea samples along with a door prize drawing.
A couple places will provide entertainment in addition to their other offerings. Paradise Center for the Arts will have wine and music, and open the art galleries for viewing. Our Place on 3rd will host a DJ and also offer drink specials and prizes.
Gina Haaland at Old Towne Salon plans to present a drawing for a travel-size “Fabulous Five” pack of hair products. Glass Garden Beads invites attendees to stop in to create a make and take ornament, and Zensational will offer Reiki healing sessions and card readings. The Junk Money, Fleur De Lis Gallery and Finally a Gift Store will all be open during Ladies Night to share their products and showcase sales.
First-time participant Janna’s Market Grill, located in the previous Bernie’s Grill, will have an open house during Ladies Night. This will give community members a chance to step inside the revived space, many for the first time.
“The thing I love about this event is the engagement of the businesses,” Nygaard said. A number of businesses stepped up to do outreach, so I appreciate all their hard work, too. It really is a community in downtown Faribault that supports each other and helps out.”
Nygaard applauds the participating businesses for contributing to the local community, not only by offering products to consumers but by supporting local nonprofits and schools and providing jobs. Especially having watched a number of businesses throughout the state close during the coronavirus pandemic, she wants the community to recognize the value of surviving local businesses. She pointed out that 70 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses remains in the local community.
“The people that have opened all these downtown businesses aren’t just entrepreneurs, they’re our neighbors and friends, and we want to see them do well,” Nygaard said. “So shopping local is a great way to do that.”