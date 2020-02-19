The goal of making approximately $1.5 million in budget cuts for the 2020-21 academic year has the Faribault School Board weighing the impact of each potential reduction.
Having already narrowed the list at its Feb. 10 meeting, the board met again Tuesday evening to continue conversations. The discussion drew in a roomful of district staff and residents wanting to listen and offer their insights, according to their departments.
Board Chair Chad Wolff prefaced the discussion by saying, “We have a sizable amount of cuts in front of us and recognize all of them are painful.”
For Tuesday’s meeting, the board examined items according to three priority levels.
As a result of declining enrollment throughout the school district, the board projects a reduction in full-time staff members at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. Depending on these reductions, the district may also reduce paraprofessionals in relation to kindergarten teacher cuts. The board agreed to make the recommend cutting four teachers at its next meeting.
The question the board members mulled, with insight from building principals, is which — and how many — specialists to cut. By the end of the meeting, the board agreed to recommend one reduction — either a single full-time position or a combination of hours that add up to one full-time equivalent.
The board chose to shift $70,000 in operating levy funding to support the service learning coordinator, which allowed the board to reduce the number of specialist cuts from two to one. This position works in direct support of the various pathways at Faribault High School, which are made possible with a seven-period day starting in the fall.
In particular, phy ed class periods at elementary schools will likely be reduced.
Roosevelt Elementary Principal Terry Ronayne explained that reductions in phy ed would look different at each elementary building in the district due to uneven student populations. Even within buildings, he explained some grade levels might have more phy ed classes than others in that scenario, and quality of instruction could deteriorate.
Board member John Bellingham voiced particular concern in this potential reduction, calling phy ed “learning that’s best” in the way it gets students moving and learning to take care of their health.
“I’m not saying reading is any less important,” said Bellingham. “I just hate to see phy ed that low on the priorities.”
In the second priority bracket, the board had an easier time agreeing all items needed to remain on the list. Among these, the adjustments include adding $5 to athletic fees at the high school and middle school, eliminating outdated software applications and reducing high school coaches for athletic programs declining in participation.
More difficult conversations surrounded the items listed under the third priority bracket. This category puts the dean of students position at the middle school and the teaching and learning curriculum coordinator on the line. In addition, priority three lists a reduction in one bus route and reductions in one English Learner teacher and paraprofessional. All of these items remain on the list for consideration next Monday.
The board also considered alternate reductions but removed all four items from consideration by the end of the meeting. As a result, the positions of the multilingual/equity coordinator and equity/career navigator were salvaged. The board also considered melding the curriculum coordinator and equity coordinator into one position, and allocating one English language cultural liaison to all three elementary buildings rather than keeping one employed per school, but both ideas were rejected.
Another area to consider was the SRCL (Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy) the district may or may not acquire for a second time this June. If the district receives the grant, it will fund six literary coaches across the district. If not, Sesker said the district will allocate funding to support those coaches.
The board will continue to consider these possibilities and vote on the budget cuts at the School Board meeting held at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Faribault District Office.