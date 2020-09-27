Rice County Board of Commissioners candidate Jim Purfeerst wants Rice County to grow economically and sees housing as a top need to accomplish that goal.
However, Purfeerst, in comments made Saturday during a virtual debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Northfield and Cannon Falls, said such development, including multi-unit housing, should take place within city limits to protect vital ag land and with the knowledge that needed infrastructure already exists within municipalities.
Purfeerst’s challenger in District 1, incumbent Jake Gillen, declined to attend. District 1 covers the east side of Rice County, and includes Dundas and part of the city of Northfield.
For economic development to occur, Purfeerst said a comprehensive transportation plan is needed and would include trail and biking systems to provide alternative ways for workers to commute and engage in recreation. To him, the county board must work through different agencies to identify the proper location for growth. He anticipates the Interstate 35 corridor will be the first area targeted for development because of its location but believes the corresponding noise pollution, impact on local residents and public safety need to be considered in the process. Recently, the county board officially approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to review, develop and fine tune plans for a proposed roundabout at the Interstate 35 and Hwy. 19 interchange.
Purfeerst spoke highly of the county’s existing transportation system and supports the county's wheelage tax and other special revenue sources to ensure revenue is generated locally.
Purfeerst said he supports connecting Mill Towns State Trail with the cities of Faribault, Dundas, Northfield, Waterford, Randolph and Cannon Falls, for a distance of approximately 25 miles. In doing so, he said the trail would enhance local spending, possibly through additional restaurants, and serve as a needed way for residents and visitors to get outside during COVID-19. The trail is seen as an important link in developing the southeast Minnesota trail system, connecting to the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail in Faribault and the Cannon Valley Trail in Cannon Falls.
“It would bring tourism to the area,” he said.
A significant part of Purfeerst’s comments revolved around COVID-19 and the ways the county board could tackle the crisis. Three ideas he discussed included ensuring mask-wearing, allowing some employees to continue working from home and having ongoing discussions with the county’s Public Health Department.
Purfeerst is married to Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst.
Budget
To Purfeerst, one of the top priorities Rice County will need to address is establishing a balanced budget. To accomplish this, he said some slated projects could need to be delayed.
Purfeerst, a lifelong Rice County resident, is a fifth-generation farmer on land operated by his family since 1857.
Purfeerst said he needed to take a deeper look into any possible cuts and promised to take the advice of county staff, including Rice County Administrator Sara Folstad, during the process.
Purfeerst acknowledged some public disapproval on taxes, but, to him, they are needed as “the fairest way to generate revenue.” One possibility he discussed was streamlining the tax burden to ensure fairness.
“Nobody likes to pay taxes, but it’s a big deal,” he said of the value of county services. “We gotta have them.”
Another top fiscal concern Purfeerst believes the county faces is whether it will build a new jail or continue sending incarcerated people to other counties. He noted Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn has said sending those in jail to other places “is very expensive.”
In April, the county board, by a split vote, approved a $48,500 study looking what's needed at the county's two jails for the future and to ensure they meet Minnesota Department of Corrections standards. The DOC has said the main jail in downtown Faribault doesn't meet required specifications and that it could limit the length of time it can hold prisoners.
After Rice County commissioners approved expanding its Government Services Building at a cost of approximately $8.45 million earlier this year, Purfeerst anticipates the board will need to invest even more on its infrastructure.
Environment
To combat rising temperatures attributed to climate change, Purfeerst said the county must explore different fuel systems and probably install electric vehicle charging stations, promote more tree-planting measures, use rain barrels and buy products locally.
Responding to a question on how commissioners can encourage environmentally friendly no-till fields, and the installation of cover crops and rotational crops, Purfeerst, a Rice Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner, suggested implementing cost assistance measures.
“We need to educate the people on the goodness of some of these practices,” he said.
On a question related to feedlot expansion and environmental impact statements, Purfeerst said as long as rules are followed, people should be able to grow their operations to cultivate economic and cultural development.
To clean up area lakes, Purfeerst said he wants to reduce the amount of nitrates entering tile lines.
Outreach
Rice County Social Services has reportedly had to turn some eligible clients away because of a lack of translator services. Purfeerst said to combat that, the county must hire bilingual employees and ensure a more diverse workplace, and he pledged to increase his understanding of the issues.
“We need to support the people of Rice County,” he said. “There’s people out there who definitely need help.”
He said he also wants to make a certain number of township board meetings every year.
Purfeerst said if elected, he plans to listen to all project stakeholders, understand what all sides are trying to achieve, and then educate himself before making a decision. He pledged to base his decisions on what the majority of his constituents desire.
He also plans to keep the public abreast of his actions by having a web page with his contact information and having a greater presence on social media and other media platforms.