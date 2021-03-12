The death of Faribault man whose body was found dead Monday afternoon near Bell Field in North Alexander Park is believed to be accidental.
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said another Faribault resident found the body and reported it at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Per the initial investigation, Pederson said it looked as if the body had “been there a while.”
The man was identified as Francisco Sandoval-Cabrera, 53, of Faribault.
Pederson said Sandoval-Cabrera’s family last heard from him Friday, and that he had known mental health issues.
The preliminary autopsy showed massive internal injuries consistent with a fall. The incident didn’t appear to be a robbery because Sandoval-Cabrera still had cash and other items on him when he was found, said Pederson.