The Faribault City Council is expressing interest in using the estimated $2.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to decrease the city’s debt load.
However, not all council members support the idea.
During a May 18 City Council work session, Administrator Tim Murray noted the funding, through the American Rescue Plan Act, will be allocated to Faribault in two increments: One this year, the second in approximately 12 months. Funding will be distributed by the state of Minnesota and covers costs incurred from March 3 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Councilor Royal Ross said he is not in favor of placing the latest round of federal dollars into the city’s general fund and instead wants the dollars to go to programs that would improve residents' quality-of-life in coming years. Another possibility he mentioned was using the funding for work outlined in the city’s capital improvement plan to reduce public costs.
The city also has a number of infrastructure projects taking place.
Recently, Faribault received a $2 million grant to help fund a new water tower on the north end of town from the Business Development Public Infrastructure Program through the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development. The water tower is expected to serve the community’s growing industrial park. Also, a nearly $1.1 million street construction project is paving a significant east-west artery in north Faribault to accommodate anticipated commercial development. The council is also moving forward on an estimated $2.7 million contract to replace the structurally deficient Second Avenue bridge over Division Street and make related improvements.
Finance Director Jeanne Day said that using American Rescue Plan Act dollars for infrastructure projects could reduce its debt and therefore, utility costs, which could be passed onto users. Any funding the city doesn’t use could be shifted for a different use, if doing so meets program requirements.
Though Mayor Kevin Voracek said he wants the funding to improve broadband service, the city itself would need to place fiber lines into the ground and cannot grant any funding to corporations.
Councilor Sara Caron expressed support for divvying up the money and sending $200 to each Faribault household instead of using the money for infrastructure, an infusion she said could protect someone against utility shut-offs.
“It’s a stimulus plan,” she added.
Voracek said a significant number of Americans used previous stimulus dollars for non-essential uses. Caron replied that the mayor could be “out of touch” with the working poor.
Though staff noted an eviction moratorium remains in place throughout the state and residents have already received two rounds of stimulus checks, child care credits and other public dollars, Caron said “a lot of people” are still falling through the cracks. Councilor Peter van Sluis noted local nonprofits already assist those who “fall through the gaps,” adding that not increasing water bills is a community-wide benefit.
“We are not wasting this money,” he added.
Fellow Councilor Jonathan Wood suggested allocating 10% of the $2.5 million — $250,000 — to help local nonprofits as they assist those in need. However, Day noted city staff would still need to manage the money after it is sent to any nonprofit.