Spring Wind Farm founders Betsy Allister and Andrew Ehrmann believe their farm's been blessed. For the past 12 years they've been filled with purpose each spring as they plan, plant, care and harvest fresh produce that feeds hundreds of local families.
Those blessings are why the two donate thousands of pounds of fresh produce to the Northfield Community Action Center's Farm to Family markets which feed area families who are food insecure with healthy, organic vegetables grown locally. Those donations are in addition to their CSA clients/members who regularly pick up a share of the farm's crop.
Residents who frequent the Community Action Center's markets held Tuesdays and Fridays until Oct. 29 select their vegetables grown from the CSA (Community Sustainable Agriculture) farm and other local farms, but at no charge. Additional produce at the market comes from area residents who donate CSA shares.
“That is a really sweet part of this CSA, folks are very hungry for a connection with the land, and it really comes through,” said Allister.
Throughout the spring and summer, the gardens and fragrant fields are full of children running through the rows, eating green beans and other produce picked right off the vines, said Allister, beaming with delight when she talks about the benefits of being a CSA farm.
Sprouting
Inside the Spring Wind Farm barn, a fragrant floral bouquet vase filled with bright yellow sunflowers adorned with delicate fresh sprigs of dill sits on the counter. This is where CSA members come weekly to pick up their share — a veritable rainbow of veggies like tomatoes, summer squash and fresh lettuce.
The members are invited to pick fresh flowers and veggies from the garden beds, like fresh green beans, peas, cherry tomatoes and tomatillos. Some fill plastic bags with certain veggies they will take home to cook, can or preserve.
Choosing a farmstead name originated from how a new harvest could bloom new and different each spring, but always with goodwill.
“We liked the image of fresh ideas and feelings and everything that comes through each year, and we chose farming because it never gets old, and it always has new challenges, new excitements and new things to learn,” Allister said.
This growing season has spouted even more community support, although the farm crew have faced challenges of weather and drought.
“It was a challenging start to the season because we have never had such a severe drought when the plants are trying to get established, so it brought extra work,” she explained. Crews were busy moving sprinklers and offering the plants extra irrigation.
“The beauty of the CSA community is that A - financially everyone is invested, and B - emotionally everyone is invested, so they are so understanding and so supportive and offering tons of encouragement,” she said.
Showing off flower bouquets.
The Northfield couple love the agricultural, agrarian lifestyle they have chosen as they keep busy and are having fun raising their two young children, Faye, 7, and 4-year-old son Max.
Spring Wind Farm serves as a gathering place for locals to pick up fresh produce inside the barn. Some come ready to get their hands dirty as they pick fresh produce from the gardens on the 20-acre farm. They can even cut select wildflowers that brighten the lush, green farm landscape.
“That is one of my favorite parts of the farm because we get this huge spread of in every way, age-wise, politically and occupation,” Allister said. There is diversity with the CSA members that may include families of all backgrounds, retired farmers, book worms or even those who are considered a city mouse but want to be a country mouse, even for a short hour.
This year there are 30 families that leadership from the Community Action Center have identified as a good fit to come and select free produce at the farm because some CSA members choose to donate to this food justice program.
Allister said, “This is super beautiful, and I love donating to the food shelf, and including more people in the same food experience, and once they are here there is no differentiation.”