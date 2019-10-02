Throughout 100 years of history at the Lurken family farm in Kenyon, there’s been a fair number of changes.
When Dietrich and Margaret Lurken first purchased the property in 1919, the pair did so for $13,000. Now, current owner Steve Lurken, Dietrich and Margaret's great-grandson, said he wouldn’t sell for anywhere close to that number.
“This farm here, I wouldn’t let it go for a million and a half,” Lurken said.
That’s partially due to the renovations Steve and his wife, Deanna, have made since they bought the property from Steve’s father, Ronald, in 1997.
As buildings around the property have become outdated, like the barn, or destroyed, like the garage, they’ve been replaced. Now the farm features grain bins, two machine sheds and a shop, in addition to numerous trees that have been planted around the property.
“We have so many people comment when they come by, ‘Oh, your place looks so nice,’” said Deanna, who was two grades below Steve at Kenyon High School.
That work included the tiling of all the property’s farmable land, which has allowed the soil that both Steve and Deanna say is the best in the state to consistently produce solid gains no matter the weather.
All those upgrades will most likely be for the benefit on someone without the Lurken name, eventually.
Larry Lurken, Steve’s brother who owns a plot next door, is the father of three daughters, none of whom’s futures figure to include farming and who all live in Kansas.
Steve and Deanna’s three children — Brent, Kristina and Marissa — have all graduated college and started lives that don’t include the family profession.
“I think it’s going to end,” Steve said. “If they don’t want to do it you can’t just push them.”
Start with farming
Originally, Steve wasn’t drawn to the farming life.
His brother, Jeff, and especially his younger brother, Randy, loved the family business, though, so their father, Ronald, periodically started acquiring land surrounding the main farm.
Ronald would work odd jobs at the surrounding properties and befriended the owners, while gauging their interests on whether they were inching toward selling. When he sensed an opportunity, he pounced, often buying the real estate for less than market value.
“He kind of figured us boys wanted to farm,” Steve said. “He knew to do that he needed to get more land and that’s how he shoved the trucking on us, too, with sweet corn. We’d drive a truck and that’s extra money. The first farm, he knew the guy and said, ‘Here, he wants to sell.’ And then kiddy corner Larry bought one next year.”
While Larry and Randy appeared set on farming, Steve had other fascinations.
He helped sparingly around the farm growing up, but he was more interested in heading into town and playing whichever sport was in season. He particularly excelled on the baseball diamond, and at the start of his senior year, had plans to play at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Then, on homecoming weekend of his senior year, that changed.
“The fall of '75, my younger brother (Randy) and I, he was Deanna’s age, and two neighbor boys were coming home,” Steve said. “These two guys were out coon hunting and they came out of the gravel road and hit us. My brother got killed. The neighbor boy got killed. His brother got beat up pretty bad. I got scarred up and all this, but I came out of it pretty good.”
While Steve escaped the accident, it changed his life. Instead of enrolling in college, he stuck around Kenyon to help the family in the aftermath of the accident. He started driving trucks, hauling corn and eventually fully immersed himself into farming.
“It was tough,” Steve said of the times after the accident. “I just figured I’d stay around to help and I started hauling corn and got into farming and never went to college. Sometimes I kind of regret and wish I could have, but it worked out fine.”
Living on the farm
When the farm house on the family’s current property burned down in 1977, a new structure was built. On Sept. 23, 1978, the day after Steve and Deanna were married, the couple moved in to the new house and took over the farming operation.
They raised their three children, who Steve and Deanna are more proud of than any particularly bountiful season. All have followed in Deann's career path. She's worked for 25 years at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School as a paraprofessional.
Steve talks glowingly about Brent, who will turn 37 in September, winning a basketball state title in 2001 with Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, playing in college at Gustavus and then coaching the K-W girls team to state title game in 2014.
“He took the girls to the state finals and they got beat by Carlie Wagner with New Richland in the finals,” Steve said. “We had two losses that year.”
He has that same look in his eye when discussing Kristina, now 33, who played basketball at Augsburg and has coached the girls basketball team at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrose to three straight section finals, and Marissa, now 29, who played basketball and softball at Augsburg and now lives in Apple Valley with a newly acquired teaching license.
“They love bringing people home to the farm,” Deanna said. “For a few years there, we had ‘Fun on the Farm,’ every year in August. This was after they graduated, in college and after college even. They’d bring their friends from Lakeville, the Cities and all over and bring them down.”
What's next for the farm?
While Steve has accepted the family farm will likely end with his generation, he has no plans on giving it up just yet.
He still operates the farm on his own, although there are plenty of interested parties that want to pay a fair amount to rent the land from Steve.
He’s still driving a truck, which Deanna said is what they primarily live off of, with any farming profits a nice bonus.
“I just don’t know what I’d do every day," Steve said of possible retirement.
His father, Ronald, still lives in the next property over from his, although his mother, Marlene, died in 1999 when her car was struck in an intersection on her way into town from the farm.
“She got nailed by a big pickup with a big water tank and it killed her,” Steve said. “They say you die pretty close to home a lot of time. It’s always something you think about. You never know when your last day comes around.”