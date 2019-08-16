A wealth of anecdotal and research data shows that children who spend more time outdoors playing, exploring, and hanging out with friends tend to be happier and healthier than youth who spend most of their time in front of electronic screens.
But at this point in the summer some parents hear their children saying “I’m bored.” And that’s where the Cannon River Watershed Partnership’s Fishing the Cannon River comes in.
“We think that children can do a good job of entertaining themselves if they have access to the equipment and skills they need to take part in river recreation activities like fishing,” said Cannon River Watershed Partnership Conservation Program Manager Alan Kraus.
The Cannon River Watershed Partnership hosts Fishing the Cannon River, a workshop for youth and families from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Ames Park, at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and Hwy. 19 just upstream from the Ames Mill dam, in Northfield.
At this workshop, children age 8-15 will learn how to bait a hook and cast a line into the river. Adults will learn about Minnesota fishing rules, where adults can fish without a fishing license in Minnesota (many Minnesota State Parks allow adults to fish from shore without a fishing license), and which fish in Minnesota are safest to eat (small fish are healthier for us than the big ones).
There will also be “lawn fishing” games and other fun activities for kids and adults. What’s more, youth registered by Sunday will receive their own free fishing pole, tackle box and fishing gear thanks to the support of the We Are Water water education program in Minnesota. A limited number of fishing poles and tackle boxes will be available to those who do not register.
To register, visit www.crwp.net/events and click the button for “Fishing the Cannon.” For more information, contact Kevin Strauss at 507-786-3913.