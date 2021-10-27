It’s hard to quantify how many volunteers and generous community members have pitched over the last 12 years in to make the Community Café the success it is. What’s easy to determine is the impact on those who’ve been involved in the free weekly meal.
Pre-pandemic, the café averaged 125 meals each Tuesday. Forced to switch their service from indoor, sit down meals to meals delivered to cars in take out containers last year beginning March 17, 2020, they now serve 300+ meals a week.
In a normal year, the Community Café hosts fundraisers to offset costs for the preparing/distribution free meals every Tuesday night. There is an even greater need to raise funds this year, as organizers were unable to hold a fundraiser last year and have been seeing an increase in costs and number of meals served.
The charity fundraiser, a candlelight celebration, takes place Nov. 13 at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, the same location as the café. The night will consist of hors d’oeuvres, coffee, dessert, and a number of raffle drawings.
Along with a cash wine bar and show by the Looney Lutherans, a trio of wacky gals who use music and comedy to share their age-old wisdom for living a long and lively life. They will present their one-of-a kind Christmas show for attendees of the fundraiser. Tickets for the event are $30.
Board member Renee Morris, and one of many coordinators of the event, said it’s amazing how the community comes together and supports any initiative to help feed people. In addition to board members, numerous volunteers also helped pull it all off. This year’s fundraiser is unique, and is considered a celebration.
“We went through COVID and turned from serving meals indoors, seated and plated, to youth group members running from the inside out to cars and ask how many meals they need. It’s a drive-up service, really,” said Morris. “It’s been quite the whirlwind.”
Morris, who also volunteers her time to help with preparation/serving of meals like all board members do, says in the past the fundraising event has featured tables decorated by members of the community who volunteer their time and attention. They not only decorate the table, but they also invite eight family/friends to come and sit at the tables during the gala. Reluctant to break away from the “wonderfully” decorated tables, Morris says organizers wanted to bring that concept into their new venue. A few of those who decorated tables in the past have been chosen as honorary table decorators, and will strategically set up those tables in certain areas.
A greater need
Board president Dave Campbell says costs have doubled due to increased costs from paper products, individual milk cartons and of course food to serve over 300 meals each week.
Approximately 45% of people served are elderly couples or individuals, with single persons of all ages comprising 12%, another significant group. Campbell says 8% of those served have cognitive and other challenges and 25% of the meals are provided to families with children. Since the pandemic, volunteers noticed an uptick in those picking up meals to deliver to home bound parents or neighbors.
Since April 2020, Campbell says they’ve averaged 311 meals each week, serving 11,738 meals in 2020. Since the pandemic, they’ve served 22,999 meals. Campbell calculates 76% of the meals served are delivered curbside, with 24% delivered to individuals or congregate settings.
Along with an increase in meals served, they’ve also seen an increase in costs. Campbell breaks down a summary of a simple budget of monthly expenses: $2,400 in higher food costs, $150 to purchase milk in small pints, $650 for biodegradable take-out containers and protective wear and $800 for licensed caterer contract, adding up to about $4,000 in monthly expenses.
Campbell says their main mission is to “Build community one meal at a time,” focusing primarily on providing person-to-person contact to individuals, provide a balance meal weekly to those interested, provide a bit of stability and normalcy in a needed time, connect with others who are alone, lonely or in search of community and give volunteers purpose and options for those wanting to support their community.
Four teams were developed to coincide with each week of the month, and teams commit to assist with the morning preparation and evening food service on their assigned week and month. Campbell explains each team has a morning crew of four people to prepare the evening meal under the direction/guidance of the caterer. A licensed caterer is provided a small stipend to assure food quality and safety standards were in place. Meals are prepared and served in the licensed kitchen at the Guild House of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour. Under the direction of the caterer, each team has an evening crew of 15 to serve meals and clean up.
A volunteer board of 12 meets monthly to review operations, secure funds, manage budget and provide guidance and policy for the Community Café, a separate entity deemed a nonprofit by the state of Minnesota as a 501©(3).