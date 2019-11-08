Nerstrand Meats and Catering is voluntarily recalling three jerky-style meat products that may have become adulterated due to improper processing. Minnesota Department of Agriculture inspectors discovered the processing deviation during a routine inspection.
The MDA and the company have not received any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to consumption of this product.
The Nerstrand Meats and Catering products subject to this recall are Regular Beef Strips, Cajun Beef Strips, and Smoked Turkey Strips produced between May 1 and October 31, 2019. The product also bears the establishment number “253” inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection on the label.
The beef and turkey strips were sold at the following locations:
• Nerstrand Meats and Catering, Nerstrand
• HyVee, 1620 S Cedar Ave, Owatonna
• HyVee, 1920 Grand St, NW, Faribault
Anyone concerned they may have become ill from consuming the products should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to Nerstrand Meats and Catering in Nerstrand. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Andrea Lee at Nerstrand Meats and Catering at 507-334-5396.