<&firstgraph>With much of the region shut down due the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, held a telephone town hall Friday devoted exclusively to the topic.
<&firstgraph>During the hour-long town hall, Minnesota’s 1st District congressman took questions from concerned constituents across the district. He directed some of those questions to two professionals who have been working overtime as of late to protect the health and livelihood of Minnesotans.
<&firstgraph>Those guests were Brian McDonald, who serves as the Small Business Administration’s acting Minnesota district director, and Deepi Goyal, who serves as an emergency medicine physician with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
<&firstgraph>Yet while both McDonald and Goyal answered numerous questions, many constituents were particularly eager to hear about how, with markets crashing and many now out of work, they could benefit from recent federal legislation. Recently approved legislation includes not only the $2 trillion CARES Act, the largest stimulus package in U.S. history, but also the Families First Coronavirus Act. Another round of stimulus could soon come, with both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing interest.
<&firstgraph>The most well known part of the CARES Act is also the simplest: a $1,200 tax credit for individuals making less than $75,000 per year, or $2,400 for couples making less than $150,000. Families with children receive a flat $500 per child.
<&firstgraph>Yet this provision only accounts for about 15% of the spending authorized by the bill. Much of the rest is focused on items such as the Paycheck Protection Program, which is designed to help small businesses retain their employees.
<&firstgraph>Hagedorn, who serves on the House Small Business Committee, was one of a bipartisan group of representatives to call for the program. It allows individual employers with fewer than 500 employees to receive as much as $10 million in forgivable loans.
<&firstgraph>According to McDonald, no collateral or personal guarantees are required for the plan. In order for the loan to be fully forgiven, at least 75% must be used to pay wages and benefits, while the remainder can be used to cover interest on mortgage as well as rent or utility bills.
<&firstgraph>The payroll protection plan isn’t the only option available for small businesses. McDonald noted that the SBA has its own Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which can provide $10,000 in forgivable loans up front and up to $2 million in non forgivable loans.
<&firstgraph>Gov. Tim Walz created a similar program at the state level with his Small Business Assistance Executive Order. Under the state’s plan, businesses can apply for up to $35,000 in half-forgivable loans. Funding for all three programs is limited.
<&firstgraph>Hagedorn also serves on the House Agriculture Committee, and he highlighted the importance of the agriculture industry in helping to weather the crisis. Farmers have been hard hit over the last two years by unfavorable weather as well as weak commodity prices. Just a month ago, the agriculture industry seemed poised to make a comeback with a strong harvest projected for the fall and stabilized relationships with its largest trading partners. But coronavirus has changed everything.
<&firstgraph>Hagedorn heard from a Faribault-area hog farmer who said she and her daughter, a dairy farmer, had both suffered the costs of price collapses. Hagedorn said it’s an issue he’s heard about from many constituents.
<&firstgraph>“So much of our food goes through the restaurants or school lunch programs, and now that’s gone,” he said. “It’s hit at a tough time.”
<&firstgraph>Hagedorn noted that the CARES Act does include some funding for agriculture, which Secretary Sonny Perdue has significant discretion over. He called for the Department of Agriculture to authorize another round of assistance to farmers, similar to that given during the ag crisis.
<&firstgraph>“We need to sustain agriculture and our rural way of life,” he said. “I’m not saying that big operators are bad, but when smaller operators sell out tobig farmers that means fewer people working the land and residing in our rural communities.”
<&firstgraph>Other constituents were more focused on the healthcare crisis directly. Some expressed concerns that the robust measures taken in recent days could have undue impact on the economy, worsening rather than improving public health.
<&firstgraph>Hagedorn acknowledged that American businesses and families have taken an unprecedented economic hit from the state’s strong response to the pandemic. However, he said that he would defer to health experts like Goyal for the best way to proceed.
<&firstgraph>Goyal strongly defended the stay at home order necessary to defend public health. He praised Gov. Walz for acting quickly to issue such an order, saying that it could prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.
<&firstgraph>“It’s imperative that these measures were implemented early,” he said. “I applaud Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order because doing so early is the only way to flatten the curve and make sure we can deal with the cases we have.”
<&firstgraph>Hagedorn praised Mayo Clinic for its leadership in helping to combat the crisis. Minnesota’s response has been hampered by a lack of testing, but the Rochester-based medical institution has worked hard to address that
<&firstgraph>Now, Mayo has developed a new, more comprehensive coronavirus test that could detect who has had the virus and acquired immunity. Goyal said the test could turn out to be a “game changer” in combating coronavirus, once doctors learn how best to use it.