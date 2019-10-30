It’s not every day SageGlass team members challenge each other to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches without using their thumbs, but it happened on Tuesday, Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Day.
The hand safety challenge reminded team members that completing simple tasks isn’t so easy without the proper appendages. While this EHS Day task and others were designed to bring out the workers’ inner child, the underlying messages were meant to be taken seriously.
SageGlass CEO Alan McLenaghan described EHS Day as an opportunity to stop and truly consider the importance of safety in the workplace. While work safety is constantly enforced at SageGlass, he said it’s easy to think “bad things won’t happen to us, only to other people.”
Various departments of SageGlass as well as other community businesses set up stations to reflect each of EHS Day’s three key components. At one stand, the environmental department set up a game in which participants guessed which objects to recycle and which ones to compost. Other guests included Healthy Impact, which brought shake samples, and Fitness in Motion.
For the main event of the day, Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen and Detective John Gramling spoke to the SageGlass team about mental health in the workplace.
Gramling, who also works as a resource officer for Faribault Middle School, said the Police Department has responded to over 500 mental health calls in 2019 so far. Since many other incidents, such as shoplifting, can be attributed to mental health concerns even if a call isn’t labeled as such, Gramling said a more accurate estimate of mental health responses would be in the thousands — and that’s in Faribault alone.
Since officers don’t always know what sort of issue they’re responding to, Gramling said it’s important to take a step back and evaluate the case. He said less than .5% of mental health responses end with the use of force. He described the Police Department as a means to resources that can help people find solutions to their struggles with mental health.
“We’re not psychologists, but we are people who have empathy,” said Gramling.
In Minnesota, he said police officers are allowed to sign a 72-hour hold on people in crisis until a mental health professional deems it safe for them to be released. Gramling considers this both a “Band-Aid solution” and a first step in the right direction.
In addition to educating the SageGlass team on mental health and avoiding property damage, Gramling and Bohlen described the active shooter response training the department will offer SageGlass team members in November. SageGlass will be the first Faribault business to receive ALICE (Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate) training.
After hiring a consultant to conduct active shooter response training last year, Lenaghan decided the Faribault Police Department was better suited for the job since local officers would be the actual respondents to an active shooting. Although the department offers the training for free, Lenaghan and the SageGlass team wanted to pay the Faribault Police what they would have paid a consultant.
In the midst of talk on unexpected tragedies, Lenaghan presented Bohlen and Gramling with a positive surprise on behalf of SageGlass to the Faribault Police Department: a check for $6,000.
“This is completely unexpected,” said Bohlen. “We’ll put it to good use in the community, use it for something good like our K-9 program.”