Starting a business is one way for immigrant and refugee families to invest in the progress and prosperity of their families, according to Rice County Neighbors United Director Mar Valdecantos.
To support a community that wants to thrive, particularly a community of immigrants and refugees, Valdecantos said it takes investing in long-term prosperity and getting out of cycles of poverty and low income.
“All of us as immigrants have this drive to better ourselves,” said Valdecantos, who also serves as vice chair of the Northfield Human Rights Commission. “So many of us have this drive that ‘I have so many opportunities that I need to take on and pursue.’ Supporting that future generation of growth is wonderful to be a part of. We want to build a better, more prosperous community where everyone is partaking in this wealth. That is really very, very powerful and beautiful and great to be a part of.”
Thanks to a $15,000 Inclusive and Equitable Communities grant through the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Rice County Neighbors United plans to partner with Community Without Borders in Faribault to launch a business association to support new and existing minority-owned businesses in Rice County.
Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development for SMIF, said the thought process behind the Inclusive and Equitable Communities grant is that an improved sense of belonging for all community members leads to stronger economic opportunities. The grant is designed to benefit organizations aiming to increase equity and inclusion through specific projects, or to support entrepreneurs in diverse communities.
SMIF, Southeast Minnesota Together and Region Nine Development Commission created the initiative last summer and recently approved grants for 10 organizations totaling $160,000.
“In our work at the SMIF, we know that the demographics of our region are quickly changing,” Bishop said. “… Particularly through our work of the Prosperity Initiative, which works with minority-owned businesses, we know some of the struggles these folks have been having.”
The Neighbors United and Community Without Borders teams met for the first time Monday to discuss the grant plan. With plenty of minority-owned businesses in both represented communities, the team members considered three different ways to make use of the grant.
The business association, the main project Neighbors United and Community Without Borders will implement with the grant funding, will create a unified voice for minority-owned businesses. The grant, said Valdecantos, will help business owners understand how to navigate institutions in the U.S. by learning to access resources and tackle language barriers.
“It won’t be a physical space, but people can get together and share knowledge and have a unified voice when they go to the Chamber of Commerce,” Valdecantos said of the association. “We would like to continue this group [beyond the grant period], and Rice County Neighbors United has ambitious plans with working with immigrants and refugee communities.”
As another project of the grant, Valdecantos said existing business owners may become mentors to new businesses or individuals trying to start a business for the first time. The mentors would share their expertise and knowledge about achieving economic stability and growth.
The third leg of the project supports business starters as they apply to the state, pay their fees, develop their business plan, and create an official layout for their business. In the Northfield area, Valdecantos said Neighbors United will work with Chris Willock of the Northfield Enterprise Center and economic development authorities in Northfield, Faribault and Rice County to reach out to businesses and possibly acquire another grant to help businesses expand.
The Northfield Enterprise Center is in the process of doing a census of the businesses in the area, said Valdecantos, and that will be a useful tool for both Faribault and Northfield.
During the team meetings Monday, organizers considered minority-owned business owners to approach. Unless a commercial kitchen becomes available, Valdecantos said the grant can’t support those who want to sell their home cooked products due to food health and safety regulations. However, the grant may support food trucks or cover fees for setting up tables at summer markets.
“We’re very excited that this grant was made available to communities in southern Minnesota,” Valdecantos said. “We wish to keep working in the future, not just with the grant, but by keeping funds for this work and working with the city, both Faribault and Northfield, to keep supporting those businesses.”
Making progress
SMIF's Bishop said the foundation received grant requests totaling $800,000, which made the selection process difficult. As the grant recipients make use of their funding, Bishop hopes the resulting models and systems serve as examples for other minority-supporting organizations in southern Minnesota.
“We were amazed at the applications; we had 45 applications,” Bishop said. “It was overwhelming the number. We were so pleased folks took the time to apply, and it demonstrated the need to advance equity in their community and reduce the racial wealth gap that might exist.”
One unique feature of the grant, which Bishop explained, is that grant recipients will have opportunities come together and talk about lessons they’ve learned from their projects, the barriers they’ve encountered and what they still need in order to make an impact. Southeast Minnesota Together and Region Nine Development Commission plan to organize these sessions every six months beginning in June.
“We want to assist in their progress,” Bishop said. “If they’re achieving some milestones, we want to celebrate those milestones, but we also want to make sure we can be a bit more intentional about assisting where we can.”
The grant projects, said Bishop, will also benefit SMIF and the two partnering organizations by helping them understand what they need to do next to support minority-owned businesses. At this point, she said there will not be a second round of Inclusive and Equitable Communities grant funding. However, as the needed resources for these businesses become evident, she said other grant opportunities may come about.
“We’re always pleased when we can successfully roll out projects like this that also include collaboration and partnerships,” Bishop said. “It took a whole host of people to design the grant and launch the grant, so it was a journey in and of itself to pull it all together. We were very excited about the response, and we’re hopeful this will change the life of other people as they build equity, inclusion and diversity in their communities.”