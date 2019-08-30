Bethlehem Academy students weren’t in class Thursday morning, and it’s not because the school year hadn’t started yet.
As part of BA’s 2019-20 theme of community service, students divided into groups by grade level to lend a helping hand in various corners of the Faribault community.
According to BA social studies teacher Tom Madden, last year's BA seniors responded so positively to a tornado damage cleanup day held last fall that staff decided to implement a general Student Service Day school-wide. In addition to helping out the community, he said the day gives students a chance to bond with their classmates.
“It’s a great example for these kids to know hard work and service is a part of life,” said Sue Jandro, BA math teacher and supervisor for the 12th-graders’ service project.
In preparation for Student Service Day, teachers were asked to consider people, organizations and locations around town in need of group volunteers. Jandro thought about her elderly neighbor, Jane Code, who lost about 50 trees to tornado damage last year. As a result, Jandro assigned her students the task of clearing Code’s yard with chainsaws, assembly lines, and a loader for wood.
BA senior Abby Goodwin said helping clean up Code’s front yard made her proud of her community. She realized she’d want the community to respond in the same way if her grandpa lived alone and a tornado affected him.
“It feels good, and I feel very helpful, and I know [Jane] appreciated it very much,” said Haley Lang, BA senior.
Added Lexi Boyd, also a senior: “BA can make such a big impact.”
The tornado last fall set the stage for more BA community service projects. Juniors cleaned up St. Lawrence Cemetery, another victim of fallen branches, and sixth-graders cleaned up the Straight River Trail.
BA seventh-graders participated in buckthorn cleanup at the River Bend Nature Center, and eighth-graders cleaned up the Divine Mercy Catholic Church office grounds as well as Garfield Park.
Cleanup wasn’t in the cards for BA sophomores. Instead, they visited residents at Milestone Senior Living and played Bingo. Freshmen were also assigned indoor service projects, which included odd jobs at IRIS (Infants Remembered in Silence).
IRIS Executive Director and Founder Diana Kelley said most of her volunteers were already familiar with IRIS since BA and Divine Mercy School offer help in different ways throughout the year.
“Multiple kids ask if they can come back and help,” said Kelley.
BA freshmen scattered throughout the house in different rooms to take inventory on Turkey Trot signs, put away items from the Little Black Dress fundraiser and organize yarn IRIS uses for baby blankets and prayer shawls.
“I feel really helpful,” said BA freshman Karlie DeGrood. “Some people aren’t able to do this … Especially with this program here, it’s cool to help others, and I enjoy it along with my classmates.”